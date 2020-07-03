Meghan Fox Controlling? Actress Turned Machine Gun Kelly Into 'Personal Lap Dog,' Friend Says

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance didn't shock many, as fans of the couple have already claimed they were secretly dating despite Fox still being married to Brian Austin Green.

However, their new romance now may look cute, but it will soon crash and burn, according to an unnamed friend of the couple.

The pal told OK! Magazine, "He's turned into Megan's personal lapdog, which his inner circle finds pathetic."

"He's with her 24/7 - and while Megan enjoys being worshipped, it's only a matter of time before she gets bored and moves on."

The unnamed friend even suggested that the "impulsive" brunette beauty might end up reconciling with her estranged husband, similar to what she did after their previous separation.

"For all their ups and downs, Brian's the only person who understands her."

It has also been claimed that a lot from their inner circle are convinced Fox and Green will reconcile soon, as Fox continues to have fun while telling people to "mind their own business."

Another source told the National Enquirer that there has a "slim-to-none" chance of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox lasting even longer.

Aside from their physical attraction towards one another, the source claimed that they have nothing in common.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split and reunited several times before separating officially this year after ten years of marriage and being together for seventeen years.

The former couple share three children together, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Green previously opened up about Fox and Kelly's romance rumors, saying, "She met this guy, Colson, on set. I've never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They're just friends at this point."

Green was already spotted hanging out with 25-year-old Courtney Stodden, and recently, he was seen hanging out with model Tina Louise.

However, a source told People magazine that the Stodden and Green were "not acting at all like they are together" romantically.

Despite his many outings with two different women in the past couple of weeks, many of Brian Austin Green and Fox's friends believe that he's still not over his ex-wife.

An insider dished out to the National Enquirer, "Megan and Brian have a history and kids that will always connect them."

"She just happened to fall in love with Machine Gun Kelly after appearing in his music video, 'Bloody Valentine.'"

The insider further said that Fox and Kelly's relationship is "doomed to fail," especially "since Megan always runs back to Brian."

Though Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is said to bemoving fast with their relationship, the rapper has revealed that he's already "in love."

In June, days after their romance was confirmed, Kelly posted a video on his Instagram Story of a sushi picnic dinner.

In the video, he showed a brunette woman in a leather jacket and ripped jeans. The picnic blanket was covered in roses, as the woman and Kelly watch the sunset together.

Kelly captioned the video "in love."

