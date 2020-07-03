Meghan Markle FURIOUS At Prince Harry for Spending A Lot of Time With Adele

With their non-profit organization Archewell Global having launch delays, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been working independently and non-stop to help with causes that are close to them.

There is still no cure for the coronavirus that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their son Archie, are staying indoors to avoid catching it.

During their downtime, the 38-year-old former actress gives most of her time to her 1-year-old son and her mom, Doria Ragland, who is currently staying with the couple at their $18 million rented mansion in Los Angeles.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is reportedly hanging out with his fellow Brits living near their Los Angeles mansion.

New Idea reported that the Duke of Sussex has been sneaking out to see Adele, and his wife is not happy.

"Meghan found out from one of her staffers when she was looking for him one evening," a tipster told the Australian publication.

"It's not like Harry was trying to hide his friendship with Adele, more that Meghan didn't seem to notice what was happening."

According to the insider, Meghan Markle has become so fixated in trying to force their lives in the US to however she planned it despite the insanity and chaos going on in the world trying to derail her.

However, they further claimed that the Duchess "didn't even see it coming that Harry would seek comfort in another woman."

New Idea's tipster shared that the 35-year-old Prince and the 32-year-old "Rolling In the Deep" hitmaker have been hanging out at her personal bar at home "every now and again."

Prince Harry is said to be "loving it," as being with Adele has given him a "sense of normality."

"She's a real laugh to be around, just like Harry used to be before Meghan," the tipster continued, "Adele has been a breath of fresh air and his port in the storm of life in Los Angeles, which he's not exactly loving."

But the insider assured that Meghan Markle has nothing to worry about the pair's boozy nights, as they have never been inappropriate.

"It's not really a flirty situation from what I've been told."

However, in the past, Adele revealed that she always had feelings for the Prince, telling Glamour years ago, "I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry! I'd be a real duchess then."

Prince Harry has also been incredibly effective in his praise about how fantastic Adele looks, the tipster divulged, with the royal saying that she "looks glowing."

Adele's Dramatic Weight Loss

The "Hello" singer's weight loss hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans worldwide. Now, Adele is looking in her best shape ever.

After announcing her split from husband of three years, Simon Konecki, in 2019, her legion of fans expected that Adele would spend her time working on some emotional ballads about the pain her divorce has caused.

Instead, a couple of months later, Adele emerged looking extremely slender than ever.

She admitted to having adopted a new eating routine to boost her health and to make sure that her voice stays in excellent condition.

The secret to her weight loss is having a Sirtfood Diet plan, which focuses on foods that are high in sirtuin activators. These are appetite suppressors, helping regulate the sugar and fat in the body.

Adele follows a strict 1,000 calories daily and enjoys reformer Pilates and gym sessions.

