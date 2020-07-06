Royal Protection: Prince Andrew NOT In Danger In Jeffrey Epstein Case?

After the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell -- Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and confidante -- the pressure on the investigation now mounts on Prince Andrew.

While the Duke of York did not deny his friendship with the billionaire sex offender, he has remained firm that he never met one of Epstein's victims, who alleged that she was forced to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 to 2001.

Now that Maxwell is under the custody of authorities, however, everyone is waiting for what she has to say against Prince Andrew and his association with the late pedophile.

Will Ghislaine Maxwell Speak Up Against Prince Andrew?

In an interview with "The Sunday Project" host Lisa Wilkinson, Maxwell's friend Lara Goldman revealed how the British socialite would never throw the 60-year-old royal under the bus even when she is faced under extreme pressure on the investigation.

According to Goldman, Maxwell will never reveal anything incriminating against Prince Andrew, as she is very loyal to Queen Elizabeth II's son.

"She feels very loyal to him; he helped her after her father died. He helped launch her in New York society. And (for) that she will never betray him," Goldman said.

"I also think she's not sure he did anything wrong. Not saying she didn't. I think she feels he's been a victim in this, too."

Queen Elizabeth II Pressure

Meanwhile, the show host took a swipe on the royal family, who is treating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit as a bigger scandal than Prince Andrew's sexual assault accusation.

She also low-key called out Queen Elizabeth II to intervene with the investigation and force her favorite son to speak up.

"If Laura Goldman is right and Maxwell doesn't give up information on Prince Andrew, then it's up to the Queen's second son to do so himself," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said that the Palace should push Andrew to give his full cooperation instead of hiding behind his royal protection.

"Well, as long as Andrew remains under palace protection, we will never know. By any standard, that is simply not good enough," the host added.

Ghislaine Maxwell To Drop The Truth About Prince Andrew?

Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest was a total shock for one of Epstein's former business associate, Steven Hoffenberg.

Speaking to Page Six, Hoffenberg said that Maxwell was made to believe that the biggest names involved in the Epstein scandal were protecting her.

Hoffenberg the pointed out that it is no surprise if Maxwell would come out and drop the names of personalities involved not only in the sexual abuse of minors, but also those who made a financial agreements with Epstein and those who benefited from his generosity.

"Ghislaine thought she was untouchable - that she'd be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information," Hoffenberg added, referring to Les Wexner, Prince Andrew, President Clinton, and President Trump.

