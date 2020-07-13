Brad Pitt Embarrassment: Ryan Reynold Trolls Brad Big Time!

Two years after Brad Pitt played as Vanisher in "Deadpool 2," Ryan Reynold made fun of the actor with a cheeky never-before-seen photo of the two.

Reynolds shared a hilarious cropped photo of himself and Pitt, which was taken during the set of the 2018 film.

Pitt made a cameo as an invisible X-Force member Vanisher in the movie. The moviegoers, at that time, only saw his face when his character got electrocuted.

"Worked with a lot of great bit players. This guy played 'Vanisher,'" the 43-year-old actor wrote as a caption on the photo where a smiling Pitt has been cropped half the frame.

Aside from trolling Pitt, the "Free Guy" star shared another behind-the-scenes photo, showing the actor as he posed beside Alan Tudyk and Matt Damon. The pair also made a cameo as beer-drinking rednecks when Cable, Josh Brolin's actor, showed up from the future.

Even the "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch made fun of the two and said in May of 2018 that Alan and Matt spent most of their time in the makeup chair.

"Matt in particular. Bill Corso, our makeup artist, had three hours with him to put him in deep prosthetics and give him that beer belly," Leitch said.

Reynolds, Pitt Playful Friendship

Aside from the humorous Instagram update, Reynolds previously revealed that the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor charged him a cup of coffee for the surprising cameo.

"I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, 'Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?' And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, 'I'm doing it for nothing.' And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do," Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight.

But before Reynolds was able to get a "yes" from Pitt, he went through a lot, having to send a letter to the "Fight Cub" actor to pitch the idea of a cameo to him.

"I still don't even know how we got him for the movie. I just wrote him a letter, and explained what it was we were doing," Reynolds told Collider around the time of the sequel's release. "And the sort of premise behind it was how do we, what's the most wasteful way to use the biggest movie star in the world?"

Reynolds also hilariously revealed at the time that Pitt's role would be a "largely invisible and worthless" character throughout the movie with only eight footage frames.

Despite that, Pitt was swayed by Reynolds' smooth tak and gave him his nod. Pitt eventually said yes and shot for about seven minutes.

Meanwhile, screenwriter Paul Wernick expressed his excitement when he found out that Pitt was set to appear in the movie.

"He immediately said yes," Wernick told Heat Vision, per The Hollywood Reporter. "It was a pinch-me moment."

