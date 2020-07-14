Meghan Markle Attack: Duchess Meg RIPS Royal Family Multiple Times

Meghan Markle has not been happy with the way the media treated her since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry. Obviously, she was not happy with the royal family, too.

The 38-year-old duchess is said to have strained relationships with other members of the royal family.

To recall, when the couple dropped their bombshell decision to quit the monarchy, the rest of the royal family were reportedly "blindsided" by their decision.

Prince Harry and Meghan failed to consult the members of the royal family before issuing the statement. This left Queen Elizabeth II "deeply upset," as she saw Megxit as "damaging to the image of the monarchy."

Prince William, on the other hand, was "unhappy" on how the Sussexes handled the situation, causing a massive scandal towards the Firm.

Now, as the runaway duchess faces another controversy involving the monarchy, we take a look at the multiple times she made some masisve accusations against Queen Elizabeth II and the historic British institution.

Meghan Markle Felt "Unprotected" And Silenced By The Institution

Earlier this July, the former "Suits" star claimed that she felt "unprotected by the institution" during her time as a working member of the Firm.

Based on the new documents filed for Meghan's court battle against Associated Newspapers -- which is the parent company of Mail on Sunday -- it was mentioned that the Kensington Palace "prohibited" the duchess "from defending herself" from the media scrutiny when she was a royal.

Moreover, Meghan said she also felt silenced for not being able to speak for herself and set the record straight on false stories about her.

"The stance of 'no comment' was taken by the KP Communications Team without any discussion with or approval by the Claimant, as is standard practice for Royal communications," Meghan's legal representative said.

Meanwhile, People magazine cited a source who said that the palace's stance on "no comment policy" is a way to protect the duchess for "'making situations worse by giving a gossipy story more oxygen."

Meghan Markle "Disrespected" The Queen Over Her Commonwealth Remarks

In more related Meghan Markle news, royal experts pointed out that Meghan subtly took aim at Queen Elizabeth II after the couple made a virtual speech for the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

The couple, who remained the president and vice president of the charity, urged Britain to acknowledge the "uncomfortable" colonial past of the Commonwealth.

"We have to at this moment and time say, we're going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now. Equality has not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing which is a fundamental human right and that's what we're talking about here," Markle said.

With the duchess' bold comment, royal author and commentator Robert Jobson lashed out at Meghan for "not understanding the commonwealth" and "disrespecting the Queen," per Express.co.uk.

Jobson also pointed out that it is easy for her to criticize the Queen "from a distance" while "in a millionaire's mansion."

