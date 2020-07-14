Naya Rivera's POSSIBLE Cause of Death -- Revealed!

The Ventura County Sheriff's department has revealed Naya Rivera's possible cause of death after discovering her body at Lake Piru.

On Monday (July 13) morning, the Ventura County Sheriff's official Twitter account disclosed that they immediately started a recovery process of Rivera's body shortly before 10:00 a.m.

"Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 P.M. at the lake," the department said.

The discovery came after Rivera went missing on July 8 after going on a boat ride with her 4-year-old son.

According to officials, Naya disappeared while swimming in the reservoir hours before her son was found asleep on the boat they rented.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that the body they found in Lake Piru possessed the same characteristics as Rivera.

The body was not wearing a life jacket and appeared to have been in the water for several days, officials assumed. However, they found an adult-sized life jacket on the boat.

"Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Sheriff Bill Ayub of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Ayub added that they do not see any indication of foul play and suicide at all.

Naya Rivera's Possible Cause Of Death

Nonetheless, the search and rescue team's Robert Inglis told Us Weekly that he believes the strong winds may have caused the unfortunate incident.

According to Inglis, the gusts at Lake Piru may have possibly blown the boat away from where Rivera was swimming.

"What I suspect is that the winds kicked up. Those pontoon boats are very light, and when you push them, it can get away from you. She might've tried to swim after the boat," the diver assumed.

He added that since the "Glee" star has a muscular built, it may have made it more difficult for her to stay afloat.

Per the Page Six report, Inglis said that in scuba instruction, muscular people struggle to do the 10-minute tread water float because they sink in the end. While the waters are calm, it is easy for one to get tired when getting on the boat.

This can explain how Rivera could have mustered all her energy to save her 4-year-old son.

The Monday discovery marked the sixth day of the search and recovery mission. The day after she went missing, officials presumed the death of the 33-year-old actress and shifted the search efforts into a "recovery mission."

Meanwhile, on July 13, 2013 -- exactly seven years ago -- Rivera's "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith was also found dead due to drug overdose in a Canadian hotel.

