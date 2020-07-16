Paris Hilton Exercising With Louis Vuitton Bags Is The Most Paris Flex Ever!

Before the Kardashians dominated the celebrity culture, Paris Hilton held the spot for the most powerful and influential socialite in the industry, making her the OG "It" girl alongside former bestie Nicole Richie.

If you were a '90s baby, then you can probably remember her hit reality show "Simple Life," which depicted the struggles of two wealthy socialites living in a middle-class family and adapting to their new environment.

The Rise And Fall Of Paris Hilton

Prior to the Kar-Jen era, the Hilton sisters were often described as the millennial celebrities who were "famous for being famous."

Unfortunately, the tables have turned, as the Hollywood spotlight shut down on the hotel heiress while making her then-personal assistant Kim K as the "most influential personality" according to Time magazine.

Although things may have changed for the 39-year-old socialite, she still remains one of today's most recognizable figures.

Paris Hilton Caved In To The Tiktok Craze

The media personality-turned-actress recently joined the Tiktok craze and has been sharing quirky clips, including her quarantine workout.

Interestingly, the "House of Wax" star made her exercise routine a little extra because she preferred to lift two giant monogrammed Louis Vuitton "alma" bags -- in hot pink and metallic gold instead of an ordinary kettlebell.

The word "ordinary" seemed to be an understatement for Paris since the mirrored gold bag cost a whopping $4,500, while the hot pink patent version retailed around $3,100.

Moreover, her Tiktok video, which she titled "8 Easy Exercises to Stay Hot While You're Staying Home," was reportedly filmed inside her Beverly Hills mansion.

I honestly find it hilarious and at the same time entertaining because it made me think of her 2003 reality show, which highlighted her diva dumb blonde moments and unscripted fish-out-of-water scenarios with a comical take.

For example, in her workout clip, Hilton included cycling around her home while recommending to use a pink bike for "best results," as well as doing pull-ups in front of an inspirational neon sign that reads "Need Money For Gucci."

In some way, the blonde bombshell's wacky workout tips made us entertained even just for a few minutes.

"Since they just shut down all of the gyms again, I thought it would be a fun video to post of how people could work out at home-with of course my Paris twist to it. I never really work out in real life, because I am constantly so busy that my life is like a workout. Shopping is my cardio," Hilton said, as cited by Vogue.

Aside from her exercise tips, the socialite-turned-DJ also reminded her 12.3 million followers to wear protective gear, as she posted ways to style face masks and look iconic.

"Wear a mask, but make it fashion," she wrote while sporting different kinds of face masks, from glittery, printed, and with a statement that says "loves it" and "that's hot"--which is a term she popularized.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Naked? 3 Wardrobe Malfunctions That Embarrassed Kim K

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles