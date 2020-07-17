4 Anti-Slip Yoga Socks Perfect For Beginner And Novice Yogis

Now more than ever is the best time for us to engage in physical activities that will keep our body active despite being at home for almost 24/7. While physical sports and going to the gym is still restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is advisable to take your workouts at home.

Yoga is one of the excellent forms of relaxation exercise you can do at home to keep your mind and body in a vigorous state. All you need is a little space -- enough for you to do some stretches -- and you're good to go.

However, a good workout day would be more motivating if you are using the right gear and workout clothes. For yoga, it is advisable to use comfortable clothes and unique socks that are made to provide grip and separate toes for better alignment.

There are different yoga socks available in the market to fit your needs. Below are some of the best-selling yoga socks you can find at Amazon.

VIFUUR Womens Sports Shoes

This is initially advertised as water sports shoes for surfing, snorkelling, diving, and beach activites. However, VIFUUR Women Sports Shoes is also perfect to use for indoor or outdoor yoga exercises.

Since it is made with breathable fabrics, these socks are completely flexible and comfortable to use for both beginner and pro-level yogis.

Its high-quality rubber soles are made to protect your feet from sharp objects and provide strong support. It fits like a glove and comes in different colors and printed designs to suit your personality and mood.

Anti-Slip Open Toe Yoga Socks

If you want something that could let your toes breathe, these anti-slip open-toe yoga socks are perfect for you. Despite being exposed, there is no need to worry about sore toes as it is made with combed cotton to give you that breathable and sweat-absorbent protection.

It also comes with silicone dots under the sole to provide a better grip and improve stability and balance during yoga sessions. With its non-skid design, you can prevent the sweat and moisture to be trapped and build up odor on your feet.

Toesox Women's Full Toe Socks

For yogis who want to hide their toes but keep them apart for better alignment, we recommend using Toesox 5-toe design. It helps improve movements of the feet without bunching and twisting the toes.

The 5-toe separators are not just cute to look at but also beneficial to spread your toes naturally while still keeping it comfy on the inside. This ballet-inspired sock features a patented non-slip sole and ankle-cut design made from soft organic cotton material to help you move around freely without injuries.

Tavi Noir Knee-High Grip Socks

There are days when short socks will prevent you from working out due to the cold weather. This Tavi Noir Knee-High Grip Socks is perfect for those days to help keep your legs warm and ready to perform even on freezing temperatures.

What we love most about this product is that it is stylish enough to wear under shoes and can easily be switched from street-style to workout socks.

