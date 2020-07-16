Miracle Shampoo And Conditioner: A Combo That Is A Real Crowd Favorite

If you are one of those women who loves playing with their hair (like me), you know that frequent bleaching, coloring, styling, and cheap treatments could be a total nightmare for your crowning glory.

Once the hair touches intense chemicals, it feels like there is no turning back, so you just go styling it without realizing you are slowly destroying your locks. I was at the edge of shaving my head to let it grow a new and healthy hair, but thank God I found the Olaplex system.

Let me share with you how this Olaplex 3-part system help revived my dead bleached and colored hair and basically how Olaplex No. 4 and 5 changed my life.

Olaplex first introduced the No. 3, which is an excellent leave-on hair treatment product. But if you have a stubborn hair like mine, a leave-in treatment is not enough to save the day. Good thing, the same brand released a shampoo and conditioner combo that made me say goodbye to all types of drug store hair products.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

This vegan and color-safe and shampoo claims to protect and repair damaged hair, split ends, and frizz for all hair types. At first, I was hesitant because you always see all those promises in other shampoo commercials, but my curiosity wants to know why girls are raving about it.

This shampoo has a very thick consistency, but a little amount goes a long way. The build-up and lather are like an ordinary shampoo, but once you rinse it, you can instantly feel a silky and hydrated feeling from roots-to-tips.

You can use it for daily hair cleansing, but you can also use it every other wash to save the product.

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Of course, shampoo is not enough to rescue your hair, Olaplex No.5 promises to be a miracle-working conditioner packed with active ingredients to help strengthen and repair damaged hair. It is especially recommended for those with post-coloring, bleaching, perming and heat-styling damage.

Just like other conditioners, you can leave it for 1-2 minutes before rinsing off. I was blown away with how smooth and silky my hair felt after using the Olaplex No. 4 conditioner daily. As the day goes by, I feel like my hair has been resurrected without even going to the salon.

The Packaging

May I just mention that I love how the 3-part systems come in chic, minimalist bottles that you can proudly display in the shower. It reminds me of the Chanel No. 5 fragrance bottle that is just so satisfying to look at. Less complicated design, but a very efficient product.

The Price

Let's be honest: the Olaplex Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner are expensive compared to regular drugs-store shampoo. However, it is totally worth the price, as it feels like having a luxurious hair treatment at the comforts of your home.

The Verdict

Overall, I will give this product a five star because it revived my damaged hair. I can now freely express my creativity through my hair color and styling without worrying about destroying or losing my beloved crowning glory.

