Prince Charles' Pain: Future King Receives Heartbreaking News

Despite doing their best for the royal family, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were dealt a saddening and harsh reality by the British citizens

Based on the survey conducted by Daily Mirror with over 4,000 participants, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were one of the least popular royals compared to other senior members of the royal family.

The survey, which asked for the most popular royal, hailed Kate Middleton as the No.1 with 35 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II landed on the second spot.

The third place went to Prince William, followed by his younger brother Prince Harry. Princess Anne rounded up the Top 5, as Meghan Markle fell to sixth place.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla ended up ninth and 10th, respectively. The royal couple was beaten by Zara Tindall at seventh and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at eighth. What's more insulting for the future king and queen is that Zara doesn't even carry an HRH royal title.

A Harsh Slap To Prince Charles And Camilla

With the results of the survey, "Pod Save the Queen" host Ann Gripper and Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers expressed their concern since the Prince of Wales will sooner or later take over as the King of England.

"I did think it was interesting, a maybe a little bit worrying, but also maybe actually this is just what happens, but Charles and Camilla, who are the next King and Queen Consort/Princess Consort, whatever Camilla's title ends up being, they came lower down the rankings," Gripper explained.

The podcast host also pointed out that the survey was "quite unfair" to the royal couple, considering that they have actively participated in virtual meetings during the onset of the pandemic.

"I think they've done pretty well ‒ he had coronavirus, Camilla's been brilliant," Gripper added. "I mean, Sophie's star is obviously rising because she's getting a lot more play, but who was number seven? Zara Tindall? I thought that was quite unfair."

Aside from their coronavirus response, the first heir to the throne and his wife were the first royals to return to face-to-face public duties after spending months on lockdown due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This came after Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the U.K. to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle.

Meanwhile, the podcast host stood by her claims and insisted that the two senior royals should have gotten a much higher score, considering that they are " great workhorses."

On the other hand, the royal experts gave points to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their efforts over the past few months, as they were able to show their dedication in carrying out public duties.

To recall, Prince William and the 38-year-old Kate gained praise as they led the royal family in addressing and comforting the public during the devastating situation caused by the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Myers mentioned that Harry's ratings went downhill after dropping their bombshell news of quitting the Firm.

"Harry used to top the polls for eons over the last few years, didn't he, and his star is wavering a little bit in certain quarters," Myers shared.

