Nick Cannon Sparks Major Concern With Suicidal Thoughts

Comedian and rapper Nick Cannon sparked concerns after exposing his suicidal thoughts in the wake of the backlash he has received over his anti-Semitic comments.

In his recent Instagram post, Cannon paid an emotional tribute to his friend and fellow hip-hop artist Ryan Bowers, who committed suicide recently.

Nick Cannon's Cryptic Post About Ryan Bowers

Nick began his lengthy and cryptic post by sharing that he has also been contemplating about "continuing [his] physical existence on this planet."

"Just when I thought it couldn't get any worse... 2020 is definitely the most fucked up year I've ever witnessed! After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it," Cannon wrote alongside a black and white photo of him and Bowers.

He went on and praised the "Chasing Grammys" singer, whom he described as "the strongest dude" he has ever met.

Later on, Cannon recalled the moment when the rising star was shot by San Diego police last January 2019, placing him in a coma for months.

"I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out [and] fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world. He fought and fought, he woke up, they stitched him up, he learned to walk and talk again and within months we were back in the studio recording," Nick added.

Devastated by the sudden loss of a friend, Cannon also mentioned that Bowers managed to act normal and "smile" despite dealing with his own battles. He then pointed out that the photo he posted "was the last time" they saw each other, which was during Bower's sold-out gig in his San Diego hometown.

The "Lip Sync Battle" host ended his post by implying his desire to have been there to prevent the suicide of his friend.

Nick Cannon Fired From His MTV Show

Aside from the shocking news about the passing of Bowers, the 39-year-old comedian has been recently axed from his MTV show "Wild 'N Out" and other projects of the channel's parent company. It is after he "promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," read the official statement released by the company.

In addition, the mass media conglomerate mentioned that they were forced to "terminate" their relationship with Nick Cannon after he failed to "acknowledge or apologize" on the said matter.

For his part, Cannon later took to Twitter to issue an apology, extending his "deepest and most sincere apologies" to his Jewish sisters and brothers. He also noted that he felt "ashamed" with his action.

"They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from," Nick Cannon wrote.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson Shock: Fiance Colin Jost Drops Bombshell Admission

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles