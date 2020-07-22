Kanye West For President Is All But A PR Stunt

Kanye West received a wave of criticisms from the public and fellow celebrities after making a shocking announcement about his future political career.

Earlier this July, the hip-hop icon took to Twitter and declared his presidential bid for the 2020 U.S. elections, running under the presidential campaign "Birthday Party."

With his bombshell news, the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker remained the highest-trending U.S. topic in social media for over 18 hours.

Kanye West Blasted Donald Trump, Joe Biden, COVID-19 Vaccine

Following his Fourth of July declaration, West also "took his red hat off" and ditched his old pal and U.S. President Donald Trump by saying that he no longer believes in his ability to lead the country, as cited by Forbes.

In his previous interview with the outlet, the "Famous" singer also slammed the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and even mentioned his stance on the possible COVID-19 vaccines. He pointed out that the vaccine is "the mark of the beast."

Furthermore, his bold and unafraid opinions made him a trending topic over these past few weeks.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Considered Aborting North?

West's latest victim is his own wife Kim Kardashian and their eldest daughter North.

In his first political rally, which took place in North Charleston, South Carolina, the Yeezy creator tried to get more votes after claiming that he and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" reality star considered getting an abortion.

"I almost killed my daughter ... So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," Kanye said. "She stood up, and she protected that child."

However, his claims made the KKW owner "upset." In fact, Kim K reportedly wants the hip-hop icon to drop his presidential plans to face divorce.

As he faced massive amounts of criticisms, the Grammy Award winner took to Twitter and hinted that he "will now focus on his music."

Presidential Bid Is An Outrageous Publicity Stunt

Due to his recent antics, some people suggested that he has a hidden agenda behind his political plans.

In a report by Fox News, one PR expert pointed out that the presidential bid was the perfect publicity stunt for West.

"I see it as perfect timing with the drop of a new album. None of this is coincidental; he merely has a need to be talked about in the worst way," Richard Laermer, Chief Executive of RLM Public Relations, explained to the outlet. "He isn't 'running,' per se because that would be a ton of work. And this guy has proven that, while he has a lot of energy, isn't actually interested in the head-down work it would take to be the leader of a political campaign."

To second Laermer's opinion, it is quite possible that this is merely one of his outrageous promotional stunts. After all, he has an upcoming album titled "Donda" which will be released on July 24.

The PR expert also noted that West's goal "is to get the media to talk about him," which he was successful at. However, for what it's worth, he was mostly mocked by the public and press, given that "he has no platform to speak of, and with that no reason to be president."

As they say, "there's no such thing as bad publicity" and for the "Heartless" singer, it is better to do bad publicity than to have no publicity at all.

