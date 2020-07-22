11 Famous People Who Are Related to The Royal Family

Having fame, fortune, gorgeous celebrities are a symbol of modern royalty in the Hollywood industry.

However, there are actually A-list personalities who are royalty.

Whether they're descendants of European kings and queens, or distant cousins of Queen Elizabeth II, these stars have some royal blood in them.

Here's a surprising number of celebrities who have direct connections through monarchies.

Ellen DeGeneres

Who would have thought that this award-winning talk show host is a distant cousin of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge?

According to reports, Ellen DeGeneres is connected to Sir Thomas Fairfax, who is also connected to Prince William's wife and the future Queen consort of Britain.

Beyoncé

Calling her Queen B now justifies the nickname.

Beyoncé Knowles Carter is the 25th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

We are all hoping she gets to wear those royal jewels and dance with them in some of her sultry outfits.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is not just an actor or a musician (before fame), as he should also add "Connected to the Royal Family" in his list IMDb profile.

Johnny is another cousin of the Queen, the twentieth cousin, through King Edward III.

Paris Hilton

Already acting like a princess in her own kingdom, maybe that's because Paris Hilton really has a royal connection herself.

The heiress is said to be Queen Elizabeth II's twentieth cousin through King Henry II on her Hilton side of the family.

Angelina Jolie

She's not just an actress, a mom, and a philanthropist, Angelina Jolie also has some French royalty in her blood thanks to her mom Marie Bertrand.

Her lineage goes back to the French King Phillip II, the son of King Louis VII.

This makes the "Maleficent" actress related to Marie of Franceand is also Her Majesty, the Queen's 26th cousin.

Dakota and Elle Fanning

Elle has already played Catherine the Great, a Russian Empress, in the Hulu show, "The Great," but she and her older sister Dakota are the 22nd great grand-daughters of King Edward III.

Aside from that, they are also cousins in the 21st degree with Kate Middleton, through the Duchess' mom, Carole Goldsmith.

Kit Harington

He and his character in "Game of Thrones" has one thing in common: they are descended from royalty.

Kit Harington is said to be linked to King Charles II through his grandmother.

Benedict Cumberbatch

The legendary "Sherlock" actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, is a descendant of King Richard III of England.

Meghan Markle

Though she is already a Duchess and has given birth to a half-royal child, Meghan Markle has deepened her royalties by being a direct descendant of King Edward III.

With this info, it makes her and her husband, Prince Harry, 17th cousins.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is more royal than his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

His common ancestor is King Henry II, who ruled in the 12th century. The actor is also the 25th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

George W. Bush

George W. Bush needs no introduction as he was once the president of the United States and have started the war with Iraq.

Did you know that his brother has also tried to run for the presidency in 2016 but dropped out shortly after?

Not only are they a family of politicians, but they also have a link to the British dynasty.

George and Jeb Bush are 11th cousins of the late Princess Diana.

