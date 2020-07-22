One Direction Gets Fans Crazy With Major Update!

One Direction fans weren't able to calm down after their favorite boy band surprised them before their 10-year-anniversary.

Ten years after Simon Cowell formed One Direction in 2010 and for the first time since May 2016, One Direction's official Instagram account surprised all Directioners by posting an update -- which did nothing but send fans into a frenzy.

"10 Years of One Direction," One Direction's post said along with the caption "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history."

As mentioned, the Instagram update is in line with the celebration of the group's upcoming 10-year anniversary on July 23. For what it's worth, prior to their recent update, One Direction shared their last post four years agot to promote the band's episode on "Family Guy."

In just 10 hours since they shared it, the post already reached over 5 million likes and half a million comments.

"IT'S HAPPENING. Waiting until tomorrow for this is going to feel like Infinity," the official Instagram account of Facebook App commented, joining the Directioners in containing their feelings.

One fan wrote, "don't mind me just checking their account 3 times every minute incase something happens."

"TOMORROW'S ANNOUNCEMENT BETTER BE GOOD MY HEART CANT TAKE MORE HIATUS," another fan demanded. "U better come back."

One Direction Comeback?

This update comes a few months after Liam Payne revealed that the group had started some secret talks to prepare for their upcoming special anniversary project.

"We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," Payne disclosed to The Sun.

Last year, the current face of Hugo Boss also teased a possible One Direction documentary.

During his concert on Dec. 27 in Dubai, the "Stack It Up" singer accidentally divulged some secrets and told Dubai's City Times that he and the other members of One Direction will be having a documentary in July 2020 as part of the group's 10th anniversary.

"It's hard for me to remember specific gigs because it was a blur of planes and sound checks and screams. I think we filmed that show and it will be part of a documentary around an anniversary," Payne went on.

He also hinted at that time that Directioners could expect "a number of different things" from the group, although he was only allowed to share a glimpse of the topic.

In January 2020, the boy band's website appeared to be updated and included the line "2020 Sony Music Entertainment" on the website.

Ffans expressed their excitement online and wished they could see the members on one stage again.

"7 hours ago the One Direction website wasn't working... now it works, what's happening?" one fan wrote on Twitter. Fans also flooded the members' Instagram accounts with comments, telling them to get together for a reunion.

Directioners remain hopeful for a comeback to happen, although Zayn Malik's return seem impossible after he announced his departure from the group in 2015 due to stress. He also pointed out that he wanted to relax and "have some private time out of the spotlight."

