Meghan Markle IN DANGER: Duchess, Prince Harry and Archie Should Leave LA Now

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor are said to be at risk in Los Angeles following their royal exit in March.

But why are Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby now even more at risk now?

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, California now has 413,576 confirmed cases, topping the 408,886 in New York State as of Wednesday.

That same day, 12,807 new cases were reported in California alone, which is now considered the biggest single-day increase in the US's history since the pandemic started.

Which means that California is now the epicenter of the coronavirus.

It's not like it wasn't expected since California is the most populous state in the entire US, which is as twice as many residents as the New York state.

In a report by the Sacramento Bee, one in 96 state residents have or have had the COVID-19.

In California, residents were advised to stay indoors as much as they can since March, with state health orders shutting down all but essential businesses like supermarkets.

Back in May and June, the state has reopened much of its business operations, which allowed the residents to start shopping and eat outside.

However, Governor Newsom reverted his initial plan of reopening some parts of the state.

Some indoor venues will remain close such as restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums, and zoos.

During their time in the US, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been mostly isolating but have been spotted outside on numerous occasions.

Recently, the 38-year-old mom and the 35-year-old dad were seen visiting Homebody Industries in Los Angeles.

It is a foundation that is working to improve the lives of people formerly incarcerated and involved with gangs.

The Sussexes wore their face masks while working in the bakery and the café of the organization as they were also preparing food for vulnerable people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the area where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying in Los Angeles County, it has been reported that younger people are the cause of the coronavirus's spread.

According to reports, more than half of the US's new cases came from people under the age of 41.

The county's death toll was at 4,154, with positive cases topping 161,670.

Maybe these numbers would make Meghan Markle change her birthday plans.

As per The Daily Mail, the almost 40-year-old former actress told her friends that she and her husband are feeling "cooped up" and wanted to celebrate her birthday in Montecito with some of her closest friends.

They also said that she would have these friends get tested for the coronavirus before they could come with her.

An insider told the British tabloid, "Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it would be low-key."

They further continued, "She said she doesn't want to come across as careless and irresponsible."

As for her birthday celebrations in the UK, it has been reported that the Westminster Abbey would not ring its bells on August 4 as the bells are usually rung on the birthdays of senior members of the royal family.

