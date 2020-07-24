For Richer or Poorer? Kim Kardashian Is ‘Afraid’ To Leave Kanye West For These 3 Reasons

A few weeks ago, before Kanye West decided to run for presidency and go on his most controversial rants to date, he and his wife Kim Kardashian went to the Malibu hotspot Nobu for an afternoon rendezvous.

Many people who saw them said they looked happy. They even coordinated their outfits.

The couple knew that all eyes were on them, but they didn't seem to mind at all. After all, Kanye West's wife is one of the most-watched women in the world, and they were at a celebrity-friendly hotspot.

But despite their almost-perfect exterior, behind the scenes, Kim and Kanye were only putting on a show.

An insider told, OK! Magazine, "The truth is, their union is very much in crisis right now."

The source added that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star knows her marriage couldn't go on like this, but Kim Kardashian is afraid to move forward with the divorce.

Here are some of the reasons why the most popular Kardashian sister is scared of leaving Kanye West.

Kanye West's Mental Health

Since their romance started in 2012, Kim Kardashian has always stood by Kanye West's side after some PR disasters that included controversial rants about politics, slavery, and his mental breakdown in 2016.

But in recent months, his bipolar disorder has gotten so bad that it stunned the world and left many people worried, especially his wife.

Kim Kardashian is said to be afraid of leaving Kanye because she's worried that their divorce would put him over the edge and back in the psych ward.

The KKW Beauty mogul is already walking on eggshells when he's around Kanye, and she's apprehensive that he's going to blow up.

"It's an unbearable roller coaster, and she's tired of it," the OK! Magazine source stated.

Though the 38-year-old mom is said to be accustomed to Kanye West's grad declarations and outburst, the insider noted that "things have never been this bad before."

Their Combined Fortune

Another massive deterrent for the reality star, as per the insider, is how ugly a divorce might get now that the "Jesus is King" rapper and Kim Kardashian are both billionaires.

"There would, for sure, be a fight over their combined fortune. It would be Kim's $1 billion divorce hell," the insider revealed.

Kanye West has a great brand deal with Adidas, GAP, while Kim is the founder of the successful makeup company KKW Beauty and her shapewear line, SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $900 million, as per Forbes, while Kanye West is worth $1.3 billion.

It would be a pity if Kim Kardashian's hard-earned money will only go to a divorce settlement.

The Kardashian-West Kids

One thing Kim Kardashian is good at is being a mother to four kids - North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

According to the insider of OK! Magazine, the brunette bombshell will not even consider having half custody.

"She'll do anything to keep her children, and at the moment, that means staying in a miserable marriage."

Though Kim Kardashian seems to be holding her family together, it's unclear until what degree she'd be able to handle it all.

"She's not sure how much more patience she has left," the insider warned.

"It's hard for Kim to see things clearly because she's stuck in the middle of it."

Thankfully, she has her friends and family's support, and they can all agree that Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West is a ticking timebomb.

"If she does find the courage to leave Kanye, they'll be there for her."

