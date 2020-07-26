Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wrote About Her In New Book REVEALED

In just a few weeks away, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography "Finding Freedom" will be released.

Many people have already pre-ordered the bookbecause they want to know what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's real reason for leaving the royal family, and of course, for what they think of the British royal family.

A royal expert claimed that "Finding Freedom" and the couple's explosive claims will surely make the monarchy and royal aides "squirm."

Though the book will talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's side of the story, their spokesperson insists that they have no involvement with it.

Rhiannon Mills said that the book portrays Queen Elizabeth II and her family as "uncaring and dysfunctional."

Meghan and Prince Harry have also claimed that the family can't fix their own problems without the help of palace aides.

Some of the allegations on the book claimed that the 38-year-old former actress and her 35-year-old blue-blooded husband didn't feel protected and felt that they had no choice but to leave from the "vipers" that is in the palace.

Mills claimed that the book would say that the Sussexes' make people polarize opinion.

"Some see the way they've acted as disrespectful to the Queen; others admire them as a forward-thinking and inspiring couple."

"Finding Freedom" will also talk about their jealousy of Prince William and Kate Middleton, money issues as they quit the royal family, and seeing Prince Harry and Meghan as the "third wheel" of the monarchy.

Authors of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who have been huge supporters of the couple since the beginning, described a culture of increasing tension between the Sussexes and other senior members of the royal family.

By March, it was described that the Cambridges and the Sussexes grew so bitter that by then, they weren't even speaking to one another.

The author said, "Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her."

Scobie further told The Sunday Times, "To purposefully snub your sister-in-law, I don't think it left a great taste in the couple's mouth."

Speaking further of the growing tension, Meghan and Prince Harry felt like their complaints were not heard and taken seriously, and even believed that palace aides have been leaking stories of them to the press.

Durand and Scobie wrote in their book, "There were just a handful of people working at the palace they could trust."

Excerpts from the highly-anticipated biography have already been released. It's anticipated the bombshell new claims will send relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family to another level of "low."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already viewed themselves as someone who propelled the monarchy to new heights. However, it may be perceived as arrogant by some.

The couple is said to have liked being in control of their narrative in the early days of their marriage, but when they were told to operate under Buckingham Palace's umbrella after splitting from Kensington household, "was a big disappointment to them."

"As their popularity had grown, so made Harry and Meghan's difficulty understanding why so few inside the palace were looking out for their interests," the authors added, "They were a major draw for the royal family."

