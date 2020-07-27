Angelina Jolie Parenting Slammed: Neighbors Think Kids Are a ‘Loud’ Mess

Angelina Jolie is not known as particularly loud, despite all the dramas that she was involved in - with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and many more. Her children are not known as such too, living under the radar like ordinary citizens.

However, at home and at their own comfort zones, the kids can be so rowdy that neighbors are beyond pissed. In fact, their behaviors at home had neighbors questioning Angelina Jolie's parenting skills and thinking her children are a mess. More so during the pandemic when all are just at home, free to do what they want, allegedly without Jolie's supervision.

Sources told Star magazine that residents of the exclusive LA enclave where the famous family started being part of in 2017, are now angry at the star and her kids. "Some people have lived here for 50 years and didn't appreciate the noise," the insider shared.

Not only that, because the kids were too loud allegedly for the neighbors' taste, Angelina Jolie's motherhood skills and abilities are even questioned. "They wonder why Angelina can't control her kids better," the insider shared.

With the lockdown due to COVID-19, neighbors are said to be near their breaking points. With the kids all the time at home, the noises they are making are uncontained, irking the neighbors. The sources said that the kids can spend days shooting hoops and whooping when they score. They can also be heard splish-splashing at the pool and playing ping-pong. Seems like ordinary sounds several kids would make though, but probably too loud for the exclusive neighborhood.

Moreover, the neighbors reportedly hate that the noise lasts all day, and night too! The kids are said to be playing loud music - such as rock and punk and they can stay outside beyond 10pm without Angelina Jolie's admonitions.

Where is the actress, some of them implied.

The neighbors are also not the ones to let tings slide. Even though they mostly grumbled among themselves, some of them tried to get the "Maleficent' actress' attention by leaving her a few notes. They were unsuccessful to get Jolie's attention though, or if they did, the actress decided to ignore them.

On her part though, everyone knows that Jolie's parenting has never been draconian. She's the kind of parent who does not want to stifle her children's personalities by restricting them in anything they want to do,, as long as they are not hurting other people.

Moreover, in the middle of the pandemic, Angelina Jolie has wrote several op-eds telling people how best to parent. There was one where she wrote parents or other adults to stay tuned to what the minors need, especially since some minors are likely to be abused at home, given the child abuse rates in the country. This shows that her heart is in the right place when it comes to children.

Second, she also shared a message addressed to parents hoping thy could stay calm and positive by first and foremost, accepting and knowing that this is impossible.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles