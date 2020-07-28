BREAKING: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down In Heated Argument With Kanye West

For the first time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted since the rapper's emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

During the campaign rally, the 40-year-old rapper revealed some private details about their marriage and relationship, particularly the claims that they initially thought about aborting their first-born daughter, North West.

According to TMZ, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star flew to Cody Wyoming, and the couple was seen coming out of Wendy's.

In the photos obtained by the news outlet, it looked like Kim and Kanye were uneasy beside each other.

In the first photo, the couple was seen sitting inside a car while staring at their phones. While they were just a few inches apart, Kim and Kanye appeared to be distant and did not look happy at all.

In the second photo, it appeared that the 39-year-old mother-of-four was at the height of her emotions while talking to Kanye. Kim was visibly upset and crying and seemed to be engaged in a heated argument with the "Yeezy" founder.

Kanye, on the other hand, looked animated and contentious.

According to reports, the "KKW Beauty" mogul has been trying to convince Kanye to get medical attention for his recent bipolar episode, but so far, the rapper has been unreceptive.

Kanye's Scandalous Claims

It is the first time that Kim and Kanye have been seen out in public following Kanye's campaign rally and Twitter meltdown last week.

Aside from the abortion claims, Kanye revealed in a series of Twitter posts how he wanted to divorce Kim after she went out on a business lunch with rapper Meek Mill.

Kanye had since publicly apologized to Kim and said he regrets everything that he said to his wife, who has been there for him through ups and downs.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim, for going public with something that was a private matter," Kanye wrote.

"I did not cover her as she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he added.

Kim Kardashian Begs For Compassion

Before Kanye's scandalous campaign, Kim took to Instagram and addressed her husband's mental health episode.

In her Instagram story entry, Kim acknowledged Kanye's bipolar disorder and asked the public to give him compassion and understanding of what he is currently going through.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim wrote, as reported here at Enstarz.

Kim explained that while she keeps Kanye and their kids' privacy, she felt the need to speak up about the issue because of the stigma and misconception about mental health.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure, and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," Kim continued.

