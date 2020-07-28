Shane Dawson Dead? YouTuber Falls Victim to Massive Twitter Hoax!

Popular YouTuber Shane Dawson trended on Twitter not because he has another video, but due to an online death hoax.

On July 27, the #RIPShane hashtag stirred mixed reactions on Twitter, with a fake report claiming that the 32-year-old vlogger was dead.

It all started when Twitter user @bocaslouds converted its account into a fake TMZ Twitter. It even used "TMZ" as its account name and the news outlet's logo as its display picture.

TMZ is known for being the first outlet to reveal celebrity news and deaths. In fact, it came under fire earlier this year for publishing the story of Kobe Bryant's death before authorities were able to inform his family.

Since @bocasclouds started #RIPShane while using TMZ's identity, more fan accounts believed the post and used the same hashtag on their tweets until it ultimately trended in just a few hours.

Meanwhile, Twitter did not immediately classify whether that particular tweet violated any of their policies. This allowed the death hoax to reach thousands of netizens -- who eventually shared the news.

The #RIPShane trend came after Dawson suffered from a long period of intense controversies surrounding him. To recall, he has been involved in a recent drama with fellow YouTubers Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star.

His old and offensive vlogs that contain controversial topics like blackface, sexualizing children and animals, as well as racist language emerged once again. This caused Shane Dawson and his fiancé Ryland Adams to limit their social media activities since June

After he got roasted for his behavior, Dawson posted a video "taking accountability" for his past actions. However, the controversy still pushed companies, including Target and Morphe, to distance themselves from him and his products.

Shane Dawson Is Still Alive

A lot of people asked if the news was true as the hashtag continued to trend. Fortunately, Dawson's reps said that he is "very much alive."

However, the revelation still garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with some showing their concern and others choosing to slam Dawson.

"Y'all have to know faking someone's death isn't okay... right? #ripshane," one Twitter user wrote.

"Is this real? #ripshane I haven't been keeping up with the drama recently but damn that's fucked up," a netizen questioned.

Another one said, "#ripshane such and unproblematic racist and pedophile that jerked off to willow smith. YOU WONT BE MISSED."

Not The First Death Hoax This Month

Earlier this July, Twitter users got shocked after seeing the hashtag #RIPEllen on the platform's top trending topics.

"Is Ellen dead or not?! Y'all confusing tf out of me #ripellen," one Twitter user wrote after reading the false reports on how the 62-year-old talk show host had reportedly jumped off the roof of a house.

However, upon clicking on the hashtag, netizens saw a bunch of fake obituaries featuring pictures of Ellen's celebrity doppelgangers.

Another social media comedian posted a photo of actress Kathy Bates alongside the caption, "the last picture of her #ripellen."

Despite all the reactions, DeGeneres is still alive and kicking. The tweets under the #RIPEllen are reportedly in reference to the rumors about how her show might be canceled.

The producers of the show have confirmed that the program will continue to air even though DeGeneres is caught in the middle of a massive controversy.

