Meghan Markle as Briefcase Girl: Former Workmate Reveals TRUTH About Meghan

As soon Meghan Markle said "I Do" to Prince Harry in 2018, her life completely transformed from being a Hollywood B-lister to becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Before Being the Duchess Of Sussex

Before joining the British royal family, the California-born actress worked as a commercial model. She also appeared in small roles in various movies such as "Horrible Bosses," playing as the gorgeous FedEx worker, as well as in the 2005 romantic comedy-drama film "A Lot Like Love" with Ashton Kutcher.

Apart from those jobs though, she also joined the U.S. version of the game show "Deal or No Deal" from 2006 to 2007 as a briefcase girl. It was before she her breakthrough role as paralegal Rachel Zane in the TV series "Suits."

What's It Like Working With Meghan Markle

Now, Meghan Markle's former colleague and briefcase girl Lisa Gleave spilled the tea and revealed what it's like working with the 38-year-old duchess.

The Aussie model described the mother-of-one as someone who was very focused on her goals as an actress.

"I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a 'briefcase beauty,' as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career," she told the Gold Coast Bulletin, via DailyMail.

Although the former actress only did a few seasons in the game show, it helped paved the way for her to be part of "Suits" from 2011 to 2018 right before marrying her real-life prince.

Gleave added that she was happy for Meghan when she "heard about the marriage."

Shortly after tying the knot, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy on May 6, 2019, whom they named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Megxit

Unfortunately, due to issues surrounding their relationship with the royal family and the treatment of the British media towards the duchess, the couple made the decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the Firm and seek independence outside the U.K.

As the couple try to "carve out a progressive new role," they also mentioned that they would separate their time between Britain and America as they continue to honor Queen Elizabeth II.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," the couple shared in a statement.

After officially leaving the monarchy in April, the former royals are said to be leaving in an $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, which is owned by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

The most sought after couple in the world has also spent a few milestones in Los Angeles, including baby Archie's first birthday and their second wedding anniversary.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry and Meghan opted for a simple celebration and took a day off from their busy schedule. They enjoyed a "lovely" family moment with their 1-year-old son for their anniversary.

"The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family. They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary," a source close to the couple revealed to the outlet.

