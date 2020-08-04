COVID-19 Good News: Nicole Kidman Receives Best News Ever After Lockdown

It's always family first for Nicole Kidman as she reunites with her mom after months of being apart.

The two-time Emmy Award winner is back in Australia to be with her mother, Janelle Kidman, after eight months of separation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her recent Instagram post, the Hollywood A-Lister shared a series of photos with her mom, who just celebrated her 80th birthday. In her post, Nicole expressed her happiness of seeing her again.

"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It's been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday but I'm here now. Love you Mumma," Nicole wrote alongside a heart emoji and the Australian flag icon.

Back in 2016, the "Big Little Lies" star dropped everything and took a break from her acting career to focus on her mom, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Nicole Kidman and Family Faced Backlash for Skipping 14-Day Quarantine

The 53-year-old Aussie-born actress, alongside her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith, flew on a private jet from Tennessee to Australia to visit her mom. She is also in the land down under to work on her new series based on Liane Moriarty's physiological thriller book "Nine Perfect Strangers."

Unfortunately, the family of four received a wave of backlash from fans and public after failing to comply with the 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine upon arriving in Sydney, Australia.

According to the Daily Mail, the power couple and their kids quarantined in their $6.5million Southern Highlands estate instead of a government-approved hotel.

Based on the New South Wales Government website, residents or tourists entering must adhere to a two-week mandatory quarantine policy, which includes saying in a "designated quarantine facility, such as a hotel."

"Under the Public Health Order by the Minister for Health and Medical Research, all people returning from overseas must quarantine in a designated quarantine facility, such as a hotel," the official website read. "Exemptions are rare due to the high risk of not quarantining. They are only considered where there are strong medical, health, or compassionate grounds."

Power Couple Using Their Celebrity Privilege

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger as they accused the couple of using their celebrity privilege to avoid the government-mandated quarantine.

"Very disappointed in @NicoleKidman and @KeithUrban not going into quarantine like the rest of the people coming from overseas. The rich and privileged getting away with it again," one user wrote.

Another concerned fan pointed out the "unfair" treatment toward the rich and famous while the ordinary travelers have to deal with the strict policy.

"This is just bulls--t. Unfair & unAustralian. Seems we really are a country where the rich & famous are exempt from everything, incl. #COVID19au."

On the other hand, Daily Mail also cited that the couple was granted special permission to quarantine in their estate after her production has managed to establish an "isolation hub under full police-supervised quarantine."

