Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Trouble: 3 Heartbreaking Effects of ‘Finding Freedom’

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography was announced last May, royal experts have raised their concerns about the possible negative effects it will have on the Sussexes and the rest of the members of the British royal family.

Written by royal journalists Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family" is reportedly set to shed light on the couple's controversial split from the monarchy.

Aside from this, the bombshell book is also said to tackle the life of Meghan inside the Palace, particularly the alleged "unfair" treatment she experienced.

Set to be released this August 11, the book has already sparked a flurry of headlines in the past few weeks as multiple outlets published excerpts for the book. In fact, royal family insiders are worried the tell-all book will cause "serious damage" to the royal family's reputation.

With all that being said, here are the three major effects of "Finding Freedom" to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the monarchy.

Conversations Between the Prince William and Prince Harry Will Be Ruined

Based on the excerpts of the forthcoming biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it has been revealed that the Duke of Cambridge was unsupportive of his brother's relationship with the former "Suits" actress, as reported by Sunday Times.

"Don't feel you need to rush this," Prince William reportedly told Prince Harry, according to their sources. "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."

Moreover, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly furious when his brother referred to Meghan as "this girl" and not his girlfriend.

With that, royal author Phil Dampier claimed that the biography would do "little to heal the relationship" between the two.

He also pointed out that although they are on speaking terms again, the conversations between them have been "stilted and difficult," per Daily Mail.

Kate Middleton Upset with Finding Freedom

Aside from Queen Elizabeth II who was reportedly "upset" by the unofficial biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton was said to be "devastated" by the feud surrounding the royal family.

In his interview with New Idea, royal author Andrew Morton claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge felt "betrayed and under pressure" by the shocking accusations about her relationship with the former Hollywood actress.

"There's no doubt the rift between Harry and William has deeply affected Kate. It upsets her."

This came after "Finding Freedom" mentioned that the royal mom "did little to bridge the divide" and showed "wariness" about reaching out to Meghan.

Prince William Thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Involved With "Finding Freedom"

Another revelation in the tell-all book is Prince William's reaction towards "Finding Freedom."

As cited by Us Weekly, the future King of England was "not pleased" with the contents of the biography and believed that Prince Harry and Meghan are "controlling the narrative" and "took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they'd be painted in a favorable light."

Meanwhile, this claim was opposed by the spokesperson of the Sussexes and mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "did not contribute" to the new book "Finding Freedom."

