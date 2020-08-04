Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Divorce? Massive Hint They Will Not!

As Ellen DeGeneres faces her a slow and painful fall down of her career, it was rumored that the veteran talk show host is not also doing well in the personal life department.

It is after the 62-year-old host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were rumored to be at the edge of divorce due to having a constant fight while on quarantine.

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Ross Divorce Rumor

According to "In Touch Weekly," the Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are experiencing a rough patch on their marriage almost at their breaking point.

The sources claim that the drama in her private and public life is too much to handle for Ellen.

"Ellen has a lot on her plate. First, there was employee backlash after her show's staff was forced to take pay cuts as Ellen started taping from home due to the coronavirus. Then people started lashing out at her on social media, sharing stories about how mean she is behind the scenes. Now, she's stressing out about the possibility of her show being axed for good. It's not looking good," the insider claims.

"Portia wants out! Could it get any worse for Ellen?" the source added.

The insider also claims that the 47-year-old actress could no longer take the "yelling and childish" tantrums of Ellen. Their fights magnified after spending almost every day during the coronavirus lockdown.

And just like any other celebrity divorce, it is expected that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage fall out could be worth $500 million divorce battle.

No Divorce, Portia De Rossi Says #IStandByEllen

On Monday, Ellen's wife of 12 years took to social media and dropped a massive hint that there are no divorce talks at hand and that she will support her spouse in these difficult times.

Portia broke her silence on Ellen's controversies by dropping an Instagram post showing massive support to Ellen's battle.

"To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support," Portia wrote, alongside a text photo saying "I Stand By Ellen" in blue and white color.

Portia encourages Ellen's fans and friends to show their support by using the hashtags #stopbotattacks, #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen and ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres ‬

Portia's Instagram entry, which now has over 88,000 likes, is a clear indication that there is no truth behind the divorce rumors and that she will have Ellen's back no matter what.

Celebrities Supporting #IStandByEllen Movement

After posting the #IStandByEllen movement, some of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's celebrity friends and people whose lives touched by Ellen also took to Instagram to express their support.

One of the first to publicize their support is actor and talk show host Jerry O'Connell who posted the same photo on his Twitter and said that he "always have" and "always will" love the couple.

Famous Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras also defended Ellen in an Instagram post, saying he is ready to be criticized for backing up the TV host. Figueras also challenged Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, and other A-list friends of Ellen to do the same.

