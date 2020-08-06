Royal Victory: Meghan Markle Gets Best Post-Birthday Gift Ever!

Meghan Markle receives the best news ever a day after celebrating her 39th birthday.

This was after the High Court of England allowed the Duchess of Sussex to keep the identities of her five friends anonymous after defending her in an article published by People magazine.

Meghan Markle Scorea Temporary Bid to Keep Five Friends Anonymous

Judge Mark Warby considered granting the ex-royal's request "for the time being at least." It is to leave them from the "frenzy of publicity" as her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is still ongoing.

"The court orders that the identity of the five friends remains confidential in the interests of the administration of justice. This is an interim decision," Judge Warby declared.

Meanwhile, ABC News cited that the former Hollywood actress was "happy" about the update on their case. She reportedly felt that it is essential the identity of her friends remain a secret.

"The Duchess felt it was necessary to take this step to try and protect her friends -- as any of us would -- and we're glad this was clear. We are happy that the Judge has agreed to protect these five individuals," the Sussexes' spokesperson told the news outlet.

Five Friends Spoke About Meghan Markle's Relationship With Estranged Father

In 2019, People released an exclusive cover story titled "Meghan Markle's Best Friends Break Their Silence: 'We Want to Speak the Truth." In the story, the real score between Meghan and her estranged father Thomas Markle was detailed.

"As for Meghan's father, who has said he can't reach Meghan, "He knows how to get in touch with her," one of Meghan's friend said. "He's never called; he's never texted. It's super-painful."

Meanwhile, another source revealed how the former "Suits" star was "heartbroken" by the issue and pleaded her father to "stop victimizing" her "through the social media." Meghan also reportedly asked her dad to mend their relationship in private.

Meghan Markle Lawsuit with Associated Newspapers

The legal battle between Meghan and the British press started when duchess filed a privacy and copyright infringement lawsuit against the parent publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline.

The said publication reproduced parts of Meghan's handwritten letter to her 76-year-old dad months after her royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. Sure enough, Meghan didn't like that her letter -- which was supposed to be private -- was leaked to the press.

The controversial private letters spoke revealed Meghan's sadness about her fallout with her father. She even mentioned that he has broken her heart "into a million pieces."

In her legal case, Meghan Markle accused the Associated Newspapers of taking advantage of her father by "harassing, humiliating, manipulating and exploiting" Thomas -- who was once described by multiple outlets as "vulnerable."

Moreover, the issues they have with the British tabloids also prompted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to cut ties with four newspapers under their new policy of "no corroboration and zero engagement."

