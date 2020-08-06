Cameron Diaz QUITS Hollywood: The Heartbreaking Reason, Revealed

In a rare on-screen appearance on Wednesday, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has announced that she is stepping away from Tinseltown.

Back in May of 2018, the "Charlie's Angels" star casually shared that she was "actually retired," while in a conversation with 2002 "Sweetest Thing" co-stars, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate in a sit-down interview.

But at that time, Diaz teased that she isn't exactly ruling out if she'll ever be offered some movie roles.

"Look, I'm never going to say never. I'm not a person who says never about anything, clearly," she said in April.

However, the "Bad Teacher" actress didn't explain the reason why she retired from her passions.

That's until GOOP creator, Gwyneth Paltrow, talked to "one of her best friends in the entire universe," to talk about her decision in a recent video for "in goop Health: The Sessions."

'They Own You'

Diaz also revealed how it felt like the movie executives owned her.

"I stopped and looked at my life. When you're making a movie, they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end, and you have no time for anything else."

Leaving acting behind, the actress shared how she felt more at peace now that she's the one managing her own life.

"I got peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself."

The "Knight and Day" star also said, "There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

"It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it, I know you understand it, but it's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there."

She also confirmed that it's unlikely she would pursue any new acting projects, saying, "I feel it's okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganize."

Cameron Diaz, who made herself a household name after starring in the 1994 "The Mask" at the age of 22, explained that the pressure of being fully responsible for million-dollar movies is overwhelming for her.

Cameron's Life Now

Cameron Diaz, whose husband is Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden, credited Paltrow for encouraging her to become a mother.

She admitted, "Being a mother at the age that I am, I don't think I could have been this parent at 25."

"I wouldn't have become a mother if it wasn't for you."

In most of her free time, Cameron Diaz is working on her wine brand, Avaline, together with the founder of Who What Wear and Versed Skincare, Katherine Power.

In July, they launched a mini-collection of wines - a white wine and a rosé wine.

In a statement regarding the launch, Cameron Diaz said, "I enjoyed wine for many-a-year and never questioned it. But I had no idea of the process."

Diaz hasn't appeared in any significant roles since 2014's "Annie."

Right now, at her age of 47, aside from working on her wine, Cameron Diaz is also a mom to a little girl named Raddix, who she and husband Benji Madden welcomed in December.

The mom-of-one shared that the past couple of months, she and Madden jammed to "Sesame Street" jams and "Baby Shark."

