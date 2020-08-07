Who Is Jake Paul? Facts About the YouTube Star Raided by FBI

The world of online influencers was recently shaken after the news broke that the FBI recently searched the Calabasas mansion of YouTube star, Jake Paul.

On Wednesday, the American content creator made headlines after the FBI raised his house in connection to a previous incident in Arizona was involved in.

"FBI is executing a federal search warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation," a Los Angeles FBI Public Information Officer told "The Sun."

"The warrant affidavit is under seal," the officer added.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, it could be seen that authorities surround Jake Paul's residence, but the online personality was nowhere in sight.

While the primary purpose of the FBI's visit remains unknown, a source revealed that the authorities seized guns during the raid.

Who is Jake Paul?

So who is Jake Paul, and why is he being targetted by authorities all of a sudden?

Jake Paul is a 23-year-old YouTube vlogger with a massive 20.2 million subscribers. He got his ticket to fame in 2013 through the now-defunct social media app, "Vine," where he often uploaded comedy skits with his older brother, Logan Paul.

After being a famous YouTuber, Jake landed a role in a Disney Channel series called "Bizaardvark," playing the role of Drik Mann.

He also ventured in the music industry and released his singles "Fresh Outta London" and "It's Everyday Bro."

Jake Paul also entered the world of boxing and beat his fellow YouTuber Anesongib in January 2020.

Other controversial facts about Jake Paul

He is "the greatest prankster:

Jake Paul Youtube contents mostly consist of filmed pranks and stunts within his neighborhood. Some of his most controversial content include starting a massive fire in his backyard, dirty street bike stunts, building a water slide to shoot people on the pool, and more.

In 2016, Jake Paul made headlines after fooling the Transportation Security Airport with a massive teddy bear. TSA posted a sad teddy photo after being denied to go onboard, which drew flak from internet users for refusing a child's Christmas present.

In the video entitled "TAKING 9ft TEDDY BEAR ON AN AIRPLANE (cops came)," Jake revealed that he tried to bring giant teddy bear in the airplane as a gift to his girlfriend, but it was shut down by airport security.

He Had 2 Fake Marriages

For entertainment, Jake Paul had a short-lived marriage with fellow YouTube star Tana Mongeau, which was broadcasted via Livestream. But the content creator was bashed after referring to marriage as a form of entertainment.

His first fake marriage was with ex-girlfriend Erika Costell, the same girl he featured on the "I Lost My Virginity" vlog, which he eventually deleted.

He Has an Equally Controversial Brother

Jake and Logan Paul is the perfect description of the word "double trouble." Logan is also a YouTube vlogger, who made headlines in 2018 when he documented his visit to Japan's famous "suicide forest," and filmed a dead body hanged in the forest.

Logan was the first one to get into professional boxing and later on influenced his younger brother Jake to take down their YouTube rivals on the boxing ring simultaneously.

