Simon Cowell Hospitalized, What will Happen to 'America's Got Talent' Live Shows This Week?

Simon Cowell is hospitalized. This, after he figured into an electric bike crash that broke his back,

According to a spokesperson, he would have to undergo surgery for his broken back.

The prominently vocal producer and personality was riding an electric bicycle when he fell from his bike.

Good thing though that even though the "America's Got Talent" host had to undergo a procedure, he's doing fine. The spokesperson said he is still being observed but is in the "best possible hands."

This accident has an unfortunate timing because, as People magazine reported, Simon Cowell was already scheduled to resume shooting for "America's Got Talent" episodes. The hiatus for months has been lifted, but this had to happen.

His role in the popular show cannot be discounted. He created it himself.

Can this affect the show? Will it be canceled? Or will Simon Cowell be removed from it for a while? The timing is simply too unfortunate since this happened just a couple of days before AGT Season 15 is set to return to the air for its Live Shows, no less.

With the show airing this coming Tuesday, this accident certainly throws production plans into limbo. Ironically, the show just went through several significant format changes! Heidi Klum herself is not going to be part of the panel due to health reasons.

With Simon Cowell now possibly out for some time, this can complicate the live shows further.

At present, though, since Simon Cowell's condition is the priority, America's Got Talent is yet to respond to the news and announce the possible changes. The production company, Fremantle Media, has also stayed silent.

Not to worry, though, if anyone can get out of this accident scratch-free, it will be Simon Cowell. He already suffered similarly devastating accidents in the past, even falling down the stairs at his London home back in 2017. He was rushed to the hospital too, but he certainly recovered.

Simon in a known biker - he loves it because his health calls for it. He has been regularly riding bikes following his physician's advice to do so after grave health shot back in 2018, which he certainly recovered from.

In 2019, Simon Cowell shared with his fans that they certainly need to be wary about their health, or else they can experience some life-changing conditions.

He told Sun UK that after his health scare the year ago, he had to take his health more seriously. He realized that he is a dad and has the responsibility to be healthy for them.

It was truly a bad health scare, though, so it was nothing to undermine. He said while getting some hot milk; he suddenly felt sick. While going back upstairs, he became dizzy and probably passed out because the next thing he knew, a neck brace was already being put on him. "Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible, and this was certainly mine," he said of the experience.

At present, even though he has to go through surgery, he only has to get well now, and the show will certainly go on. If it can air right in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, Simon Cowell will make sure his accident does not stop it the show from giving fans what they want.

