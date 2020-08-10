Royal Shock: Meghan Markle CRIED Hard After 'Unreasonable' Warning

Meghan Markle has been open about her feelings towards her husband, Prince Harry, since the beginning.

Prince Harry and Meghan are always showing off their love, and they hardly ever shy away from PDA.

Meghan Markle Warned Not to Wear a Personalized Necklace

However, the bombshell book "Finding Freedom" revealed how the Duchess of Sussex "burst into tears" after receiving an alarming and irrational warning when she attempted to wear a personalized necklace.

In an episode of "Royally Obsessed" podcast, royal commentators Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito tackled one of the book's shocking claims. It revealed how a palace aide warned Meghan for wearing a gold chain with two small letters on it -- M for Meghan and H for Harry.

Bowie called the incident "over the top" and expressed her disbelief over the warning.

"What I think was crazy was that immediately she was reprimanded," Fiorito added. "She got a call from senior Palace aide saying wearing necklaces like that only encourage the photographers to pursue her and create more headlines.

Per Fiorito, Meghan broke down in tears to a friend soon after she received the feedback. She also compared it to "a damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation that hurt the duchess.

Meanwhile, Bowie said: "I also feel like you have to zoom in so much on the photos to see the necklace. So, I am surprised that Palace aides were so against her wearing something like that when you really have to look so closely to see it."

The royal commentators also defended Meghan since she was not even sending an overt message like wearing a shirt with a huge "Harry and Meghan forever" statement on it.

In the end, they called the warning a little over the top, especially when it made the Duchess of Sussex feel frustrated and emotional afterward.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romance

During the same podcast last week, the two royal experts discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whirlwind and controversial romance.

"The book talks about Harry being swept off his feet, it was so fast," Bowie said. "I can't believe that the Botswana trip was one month in, I guess we kind of already knew the timeline around that."

Fiorito mentioned how crazy it is to think that the dates following their July meeting changed everything instantly.

"I know he was so smitten, they were both caught by surprised at how quickly they fell in love according to the book," she went on.

Prince Harry surely had an abrupt marriage with Meghan since they only dated less than two years before they decided to settle down. This even caused Prince William to question if the Duchess of Sussex was really fit to become part of the royal family since his brother barely knew her.

However, according to former royal butler Paul Burrell in his interview with Closer Magazine, Prince Harry got immediately attracted to Meghan simply because she shares many similarities with her late mother, Princess Diana.

"Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers," the former butler added.

