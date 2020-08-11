Kendall Jenner Net Worth: Just How Rich Is Kendall?

Over the years, Kendall Jenner has cemented her name in the fashion industry. In fact, she is one of the most sought-after models on the runway.

She may not be the richest member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, but the 5-foot-10 stunner is earning more than any other supermodel in the world. She was even hailed by Forbes as the highest-paid model in 2018.

According to the business magazine, Kendall Jenner's net worth is at an estimated $22.5 million. However, the said computation does not include her salary from their longtime reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians'' and the Kendall + Kylie clothing line.

The outlet also noted that the brunette bombshell has surpassed runway royalty Karlie Kloss (who earned $13 million in her decade-long modeling career) and model-turned-TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whitely when it comes to their net worths.

Moreover, the reality star has edged out Brazilian supermodel and activist Gisele Bundchen, who was named as the highest-paid model between 2002 and 2016.

With that said, we take a look at Kendall Jenner's net worth and where she got her wealth.

Social Media Activities

As cited by Forbes, the Kar-Jen resident supermodel earned around $16 million from social media annually, making her one of the top three highest-paid celebrities on Instagram -- next to soccer legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In addition, the Calvin Klein muse -- who boasts 136 million followers on Instagram -- was said to earn $275,000 to promote the Fyre Festival in 2017.

According to IMG Model president Ivan Bart, a model's social media platform plays a huge part on how they sell themselves to brands.

"Your social media page is your magazine of your life, so how you represent yourself matters. If you're going to crossover you have to have a vision for it," he told the publication.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

It's no secret that the Kardashian empire started with the help of their hit reality show in 2007.

Now, with almost 18 seasons, it is safe to assume that they are being paid millions per episode -- which makes the Kendall Jenner net worth grow even larger.

The Blast noted that the "KUWTK" show is valued at an estimated $150 million or $30 million per season, which includes special appearances and promotions relating to the empire.

Brand Deals and Magazine Covers

Aside from her reality show, the 24-year-old model has signed various lucrative deals with Diane von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Givenchy, Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel, Alexander Wang, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta and many more.

She has also graced the covers of high-end magazines and editorials such as Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, GQ, and Vogue.

Luxury Cars and Mansions

In her previous interview with CNN, Jenner revealed that she has an expensive addiction involving luxury vehicles.

"Some people get addicted to tattoos, I'm addicted to cars," Jenner said.

To name a few, Kendall currently owns a Range Rover, Cadillac Eldorado, custom Lamborghini Aventador, and her favorite 1957 aqua Corvette Stingray convertible.

Aside from the vehicles, Kendall Jenner's net worth also increased as she invested in properties.

It was reported that she acquired Charlie Sheen's Los Angeles house in 2017 for a whopping $8.5 million. She then hired a team to renovate the place and make it her own.

This was also featured in the September 2020 cover of Architectural Digest.

READ MORE: Boy-Next-Door to Ultimate Hunk: Noah Centineo Shows Off Hot Body Transformation

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles