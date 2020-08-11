Ed Sheeran Baby: Singer Expecting First Child with Cherry Seaborn in WEEKS

An Ed Sheeran baby is now underway! The singer is going to be a first time dad with wife Cherry Seaborn any time soon!!

Ed Sheeran wife Cherry Seaborn is reportedly already in her final trimester. This means the two have kept their pregnancy a secret on the duration of the quarantine. Maybe they have their own reasons, which should just be respected.

According to The Sun, when Ed announced in December 2019 that he was going to undergo a hiatus for a while, it can be assumed that he got tired spending two long years on the road with his "Divide" tour. However, in reality, it was the time that he and Seaborn decided perfect to start a family. Now the family is due at summer end, which means just a few weeks.

The lockdown afforded them the chance to savor the news with just the people they are close with. A source said the two are beyond happy. "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They're very excited, but have kept things very low key," the source said,

They also had the chance to make the preparations at home so that when their baby arrives, it would already have a room and toys, among others. The source said, "They're just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival."

On the other hand, it is also Ed Sheeran's M.O to keep personal things under wraps for a while before announcing. He we already engaged for a month before sharing the news on Instagram on January 20. He hilariously added that their cats are happy for them.

The same goes for his marriage! he was already married back in December 2018 but only publicly confirmed the next year when Ed Sheeran released a new album. In one of the tracks, "Remember the Name," his lyrics contained the world my wife. the wedding ceremony allegedly took place at his Suffolk estate was just an intimate one.

There is no doubt that Ed Sheeran is capable of parenting when the time comes because he is one of the men who really loves children. A source told Daily Mail that Ed Sheeran grew up from a large Catholic family and he personally wants a big one too. Back in 2017, he already gushed about the idea of having a baby.

He told Rolling Stone, "Whenever anyone brings babies around, I'm like, 'We gotta get on that.'"

This is certainly a wish come true.

It remains to be seen whether Ed Sheeran will go back to his music and tours, while taking care of the baby.

Also, Sheeran has once spoken up about the sadness in the industry that no one really knows or talks about. "It's all fun and games at the start, all rock and roll ... and then it starts getting sad." he said

