Royal Refret: Meghan Markle Guilty of 'Quick Progress' in Relationships

Meghan Markle is obviously in a happy state right now as she and Prince Harry are living their best life, away from royal duties and the spotlight. Before marrying the sixth heir to the throne, the Duchess of Sussex had a series of failed relationships, with one ending in divorce.

But if there's one thing the 39-year-old former "Suits" actress regrets in love, that would be having "quick progress" in her relationships, particularly the one with Candian restaurateur Cory Vitiello.

In one of the revelations in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell biography "Finding Freedom," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed that the Duchess regrets taking things abrupt with her ex-boyfriend.

Who is Cory Vitiello?

Cory is considered one of the most eligible Canadian restaurateur who owns three restaurants, such as Flock, THR & Co., and Harbord Room.

They met in 2014 after Meghan wrote about her dining experience at Harbord Room for her now-deleted lifestyle blog called "The Tig."

Meghan dated the celebrity chef from 2014 to 2016. Back then, Cory is the bigger star between the couple as he is known to be the handsome chef in town, while Meghan is an up and coming actress from a cable TV show.

Cory's family reportedly adored Meghan as she even spent Christmas with them in 2015.

Meghan's Regret

A source close to Meghan said that while the actress is very careful in choosing who she goes out with, she falls quickly with someone she likes due to her old romantic tendencies.

But on her second year with Cory in 2016, Meghan started to regret how things went too fast in their relationship.

"In reality, though, her relationship with Cory had begun to deteriorate," a source told authors Scobie and Durand.

"By the start of 2016, Meghan was confessing to friends that she regretted how quickly things had progressed with him," the insider added.

While Meghan is looking forward to a healthy and committed relationship that would end up in the altar, it turns out that Cory felt the opposite and not interested in settling down.

"That was already obvious to some of her closest pals by the fact that she hadn't moved in with the chef, Meghan had held on to her rental home," the source explained.

"But it wasn't until early that May that they officially ended their two-year romance," the source added.

The book claims that when Meghan broke-up with Cory, the celebrity chef did not even resist.

Moving On With Prince Harry

The break-up is said to be a devastating time for Meghan, but she did not let herself have a broken heart for too long.

Meghan then decided to turn her sadness into an adventure and filled up her schedule with some busy days in London, where she met Prince Harry, which turned her life upside down.

While things went way faster for her and Prince Harry, Meghan did not show any sign of regret and went against all the odds with the Duke of Sussex from the United Kingdom, Canda, and Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Royal Canceled: Royal Family Move Proves Prince Andrew Is Totally Out

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles