Royal Canceled: Royal Family Move Proves Prince Andrew Is Totally Out

As the pressure mounts against Prince Andrew and his alleged connection with the sex trafficking scheme of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, it looks like the Royal Family has canceled the Duke of York.

In a recent update on the Royal Family's official website, the link to the Duke of York's official social media accounts has been removed. Meanwhile, the links to the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of Queen Elizabeth (@RoyalFamily), Prince Charles and Camilla (@ClarenceHouse), and Prince William and Kate Middleton (@KensingtonRoyal) remains on the website.

The links to the social media accounts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (@SussexRoyal) were also removed following their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew's official Twitter account (@TheDukeOf York) remains active although it's last tweet update was on November 21, 2019, containing the statement of Prince Andrew's official retirement from duties.

While it is unknown when the Palace turned town the link to the Duke fo York's Twitter feed, it looks like it has been quietly taken down in the recent weeks following the latest development on Jeffrey Epstein's case.

Last month, Prince Andrew's official website was also taken down, and visitors are automatically redirected to the Royal Family's main site when you visit thedukeofyork.org.

Last month, Epstein's former associate and confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI. Since then, left and right revelations connecting the 60-year-old royal to sex trafficking activities have come up.

Not the Prince of Your Dreams

It came after one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts (now Guiffre) called Prince Andrew as an abuser and described him as "not the prince from the fairytales."

Speaking to "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" documentary series, Virginia Roberts said that although she suffered sexual assault at the hands of the Prince, she is pleased to talk about him and reveal his association with the "most prolific sex trafficking operators in the world."

"Prince Andrew is not the prince from the fairytale stories you read, Andrew deserves to be outed, he deserves to be held accountable, he is an abuser," Roberts said.

The now 26-year-old abuse victim claims that she was forced to have sex with Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son three times when she was still 17-year-old.

Prince Andrew's Party Is Over

In a BBC Newsnight interview, the Duke of York denied meeting Roberts and strongly denied having a sexual relationship with Roberts.

Since the said interview did not work on his favor, Prince Andrew voluntarily stepped down from his royal duties to avoid further public scrutiny.

It was earlier reported that the 94-year-old monarch no longer sees an opportunity for her son to return to his royal duties following the controversies involving Jeffrey Epstein.

"The prince hoped his status change would be temporary, but those hopes have disappeared," a source told "The Sunday Times."

The insider claims that the Royal Family has "no plans to review" Prince Andrew's position and role within the monarchy.

