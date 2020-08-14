LizzoIsOverParty Lizzo Gets Canceled For Objectifying Harry Styles

Lizzo is under hot waters after Twitter (mainly "One Direction" fans) called her out for allegedly sexualizing fellow performer Harry Styles. A series of unearthed clips lead the singer to be the latest victim of the so-called "cancel culture" and lead to a Twitter trend with hashtag #LizzoIsOverParty.

The said hashtag has now over 27,000 tweets and counting. As of writing, neither the 32-year-old singer nor the former "One Direction" member has yet to react on the backlash. But how exactly did Lizzo found herself into this Twitter mess?

Well, it all started when three clips of involving Lizzo and Harry Styles resurfaced the internet and suggests that the "Juice" hitmaker is sexualizing her fellow performer.

Popsicle Eating Clip

Several weeks ago, Lizzo made TikTok video pretending to be a part of a crowd watching Harry Styles perform on stage. The pop star suggestively sucks a chocolate popsicle as she slightly bounces with the computer-generated crowd.

While Lizzo did not say any word on the clip, some fans think that the singer's gesture seems predatory on behalf of Harry Styles. Some "Directioners" also suggest that Lizzo's humor is offensive to Harry and his wholesome image.

Other claims that the popsicle-sucking Lizzo TikTok clip is quite uncomfortable to watch as if ignoring the fact that Lizzo and Harry are friends and have been exchanging lewd jokes with each other.

"Collabed"

Lizzo-haters also got the time to revive the singer's interview in February 2020 joking about getting intimate with Styles.

Before her performance with Styles at the 2020 Brit Awards, Lizzo had a virtual interview with UK's "KISS Breakfast With Tom & Daisy" radio show, where she was asked about a possible music collaboration with the former 1D member.

Lizzo responded with "we collabed," as if humorously suggesting that she and Styles have slept together the night before their stage collaboration. She, later on, too back the statement and clarified that she was just joking.





Botty Tap

Meanwhile, another clip of Lizzo and Styles performing at the Sirius XM show at Filmore Miami Beach in January 2020 also resurfaced the internet. During the performance, the best buds are playing off with each other and Lizzo pretended to tap and grab Styles' butt. Harry pretended to do the same, but there was clearly no touching involved.

While their routine was most likely rehearses, some fans still called out the "Truth Hurts" singer for allegedly sexualizing Styles with her "non-consensual" behavior.





Defending Lizzo

While the goal of the Twitter thread is to "cancel" Lizzo, some fans came to the singer's defense and said that she is only being targetted by racism and misogyny.

"Stop shaming black and big women for talking about sex," one Twitter user wrote.

"Interesting how y'all canceling this woman for idk what but have been hating her cause she's black and not the same size as you. idk it's a lil fishy to me but ok," another one added.

Some also emphasized that if Styles had a problem with Lizzo's behavior, he would not tolerate it and might cut off the singer from her circle even before.

