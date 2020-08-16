Ellen DeGeneres So Over 'Mean' Scandals, 'Inside Job Burglary', Moving On

Ellen DeGeneres was spotted grabbing lunch in Montecito on Saturday - a sign that she is no longer bothered by the still ongoing scandal about her being mean and her talk show being toxic for staff.

Ellen DeGeneres was seen eating lunch with Kevin Hart, one of the celebrities who defended her against the legion of criticizers who have been placing her in a bad light for months now.

It is just two weeks ago when Hart, 41 defended the embattled comedian on his Instagram. Now they looked extra close as they enjoyed a sit-down lunch at Rosewood Miramar, a famous restaurant. Of course, given their respective statuses, one cannot make any malicious assumptions about this lunch.

While the two were enjoying their lunch, Kevin's pregnant wife Eniko, 35, was enjoying some time at a nearby beach with their son, Kenzo, who is 2, and Kevin's daughter with ex Torrei Hart, Heaven, now 15.

The two can be seen talking animatedly and without care, which means Ellen DeGeneres is no longer bothered or bogged down by all the controversies being thrown at hear this year.

It also means that the recent burglary on her home does not stress her. This is quite alarming given the fact that it has been recently reported as being an "inside job."

According to Page Six, the burglary that took place in the comedian's home the last month was actually an inside job.

Information obtained by the Sun showed that contrary to what the police had said, the crime was actually committed by someone Ellen DeGeneres probably knows, or anyone at her house knows.

Police back on July 4 said that the crime only took place randomly, wherein the home was deemed attractive to rob because of its celebrity status.

However, a newsletter from the Montecito Association that was distributed to residents on August 12, quoted a local sheriff saying the robbery was not random at all.

It being an inside job is a relief to Ellen Degeneres' neighbors though, crude as that may sound. According to the neighborhood association, there is no reason to be worried about random robberies taking place in the area. The community includes which includes A-list stars and high net-worth celebrities, Ophra Winfrey and Ariana Grande included. It is also reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have bought a house in the same neighborhood. That said, many residents are likely to panic if the robbery has genuinely been motivated by the idea of burglarizing celebrity homes, as the police originally said.

"If it had been a case of outsiders coming in and breaking and entering, I'd have alerted you to be on the lookout and lock up everything," the newsletter read. "According to our very helpful Sheriff Lt. Arnoldi, that appears to be an inside job."

An investigation is still ongoing.

It seems Ellen DeGeneres is having a very challenging 2020. Apart from worrying about the COVID-19 like everyone else, she's wracked with issues and investigations. It remains to be seen if she can truly recover from all of these, even though it might appear that she is not dwelling on any of it at present.

Ellen DeGeneres' wife, Portia De Rossi herself, said the talk show host is currently "doing great," even though people expected the opposite.

