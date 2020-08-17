Simon Cowell Injury Update: 'AGT' Judge Might Not Recover as He Wants

Simon Cowell recently figured into an accident that required him to undergo surgery. It took several hours, but the "America's Got Talent" judge is said to be healing.

If there is a positive SImon Cowell injury update the world is waiting for, it is this: according to USA Today, he is back home, a week after breaking his back.

Unfortunately, he is not fully recovered just yet.

Moreover, he is unlikely to mend as fast as he wants himself to. No matter how much he rushes the process so that he can return to work for "America's Got Talent," it is not going to easy and quick. Pushing for it would do him more harm than good.

A source told the Mirror recently the surgery went quite well. The record producer and executive is said to be recovering ahead of schedule, which is a good thing. The source explained, "Simon has been up walking and moving around again faster than doctor's had predicted, although his friends are reminding him it's important to heal before rushing back to work."

Nevertheless, being discharged does not mean he is fully recovered already or that he can easily snap back to his old, healthy self.

His ex-wife, Terri Seymour -- who has remained in close contact and good terms with Simon since their breakup -- said that it would take so much more time for Simon to be entirely back to his old self. Instead, he is going to need a lot of physical therapy first. The impact of the fall, especially at Cowell's age, cannot be undermined. It was nearly fatal.

Terri explained, "The impact of the fall] was one centimeter away from his spinal cord, that is true. It's bad and he is in agony. It could have been so much so much worse."

For Simon Cowell to take matters in his own hands and rush his own recovery to make it back to his work would be a "very bad news," a source told the Sun.

The whole mending process can take as long as several weeks or even several months. He might also need to wear a back brace, the source revealed. If he follows through all the doctors' orders, regardless if it takes longer than he desires, he will be back to where he was, the source added.

Simon had a bad fall that broke his back when his new electric bike flew up in the air and even did an accidental wheelie as he tried to change gears. Simon said that he already felt something wrong even before falling and breaking his back because the bike was more powerful than he judged it to be.

Naturally, the always sarcastic television personality had time to joke about his own accident. On Sunday night, Simon tweeted: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time." He then expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and nurses who worked on him.

While Terri had been supportive of him in this plight, his present girlfriend never left his side, too.

A source told The Sun that Lauren Silverman has been placing gifts from the judge's friends on his bedside and bringing in healthy foods so he can beef up while staying in the hospital.

