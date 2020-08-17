Kardashian Drama: Kim Kardashian’s Biggest Controversies in KUWTK

There is no doubt that the long-running reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has boosted the fame of every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and cemented their name in the entertainment industry.

For one, Kim Kardashian has been one of the biggest influencers and media personality in the world, with a net worth cose to a billion dollars. The same goes for her half-sister Kylie Jenner, owner and founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

Aside from their fame and fortune, America's most famous family also placed Calabasas on the map, as their reality show was filmed in the secluded and gated community.

The neighborhood is also well known to be the haven for high-profile celebrities such as music icon Drake, Katie Holmes, and Hollywood's power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

After its debut in 2007 on E!, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" catapulted the family into global fame. Unfortunately, being in the spotlight and putting their personal lives on a platter brought numerous scandals and controversies to the Kar-Jen clan, most especially to Kim.

Having said that, here's the KKW Beauty founder's biggest controversies in their reality show "KUWTK."

Kim and Kourtney Fight

In the latest season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 39-year-old SKIMS owner and Kourtney ended up having a massive fight after Kim Kardashian accused the Poosh founder of not putting in effort when it comes to filming.

Kim even questioned Kourt's "work ethic."

Of course, the eldest Kardashian did not take the allegations lightly, resulting to a violent confrontation.

The brawl also forced the mother-of-three to quit the reality show and focus on her business and kids.

Staged Marriage With Kris Humphries

In the earlier seasons of "KUWTK," the former professional basketball player and Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kris Humphries appeared in several episodes of the show.

One of the iconic scenes was during his "surprise" proposal to the reality star where he got down on one knee and asked Kim to be his wife. Of course, she agreed and they tied the knot in October 2011 at a private estate.

Unfortunately, the marriage lasted only 72 days after the reality star filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" producer told Life & Style that two scenes from the show were scripted, reshot or edited.

To add fuel to the fire, it was said that the socialite planned Humphries' proposal.

"Kim told Kris how, where and when to propose, it was absolutely no surprise to her whatsoever," an insider revealed to the website.

Kim Kardashian Robbed at Gunpoint

Fans were shocked when it was reported that the KKW founder became a victim of armed robbery during the Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

In one episode in Season 13 of "KUWTK," Kim narrated the horrifying incident and described it as "one of the most life-changing experiences."

According to Kim, that five robbers, who were dressed as police officers, entered her room and put a gun to her head.

"They grabbed me and took me into the hallway," Kim said. "They tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs."

