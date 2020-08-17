Amber Heard Responds to Critics Over Her Scandalous Photo in Turkey

Amber Heard just finished a rough July in London after being a witness to her ex-husband's trial against British tabloid The Sun.

The "Aquaman" star has shared a lot of photos and videos while vacationing on Istanbul, Turkey.

However, one photo that Amber Heard uploaded didn't quite sit well with social media users.

On Saturday, Johnny Depp's ex-wife shared a picture of herself wearing a red headscarf and captioned the Instagram post on how she enjoyed her tours in Turkey.

She wrote, "Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul's mosques and couldn't be more in love with this gorgeous city."

The 34-year-old star has also posted some snaps on her Instagram Stories, including a breathtaking view of the Turkish city.

However, it was the picture of Amber Heard smiling and posing inside a mosque that many people took offense to, as it appeared that her photo also captured a person in the middle of the sacred temple praying.

A Twitter user shared her disgust on her social media, saying, "That's a whole new level of disrespect to take a photo like that while someone is praying behind you."

Another person, who is said to be a Muslim, called out the "Pineapple Express" star for not respecting the people praying inside the mosque, even accused her of racism.

"Let me remind you that she called a dog terrorist and named it after an Arabic name. very disrespectful!"

She was also heard laughing inside the mosque while people were praying inside, with several netizens taking offense, for she was invading their personal space.

But the cherry on top of this entire controversy is her scandalous outfit while visiting a sacred place.

People also noticed how Amber Heard was not wearing a bra.

One commenter on Instagram said, "Amber Heard is the type of person who would go into a mosque braless just so she can be disrespectful and have something to post for her *fans* on Instagram."

They continued, "I think this woman is on a mission to piss off the entire world so that she can pretend that people still care about her."

Social media users also mentioned how Heard was trying so hard to look like she was a good person by visiting the mosque, saying, "Please stop this PR thing you're doing to make you look good, cause it's not."

Another person tweeted out her fury, saying how beautiful everything is in Istanbul that Heard's n*****s are "popping out of her silky top."

"This b**** is so disrespectful. COVER YOURSELF."

Following the publication for an article that referenced the negative response to her, an angry Amber Heard sent out a tweet with the link to an article that said, "Nope. Apparently, whoever paid four this to b 'written' wasn't paid enough. I'll make it eas(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit)."

Though Amber Heard addressed the red headscarf, she didn't mention her silky, see-see through top, which annoyed many netizens.

