Goodbye, Hugh Jackman! Marvel Fan Finds Best Actor to Become Wolverine

Hugh Jackman did a great job portraying Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For 17 years, Jackman proved that he is one of the best actors after he continuously played the lead role in the franchise. From the 2000 film "X-Men" up until his seventh and last film "Logan" in 2017, he impressed his fans as he cemented his place in the series.

Because of that role, Jackman currently holds the Guinness World Record for the "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero."

But everything in the film industry has to end one day or another, and the actor quit playing Wolverine three years ago.

While the news is still breaking the hearts of his fans and MCU followers, they suggested many actors like Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp who could fit the role and replace him. However, a Marvel fan spotted the best actor to play the role after him.

In a new concept design created by famous digital artist BossLogic, Shia LaBeouf became the perfect and most ideal star to win the MCU character.

Earlier this month, BossLogic unveiled how the "Transformers" star can ideally replace Jackman for the next era of the MCU. This came after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's announced the list of the mutants who will arrive in the next phase during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

Although the studio is reportedly not rushing to introduce the X-Men to the MCU, the artist gave an idea to other fans how LaBeouf can be Feige's first choice for the role.

The MCU concept design by BossLogic recreated LaBeouf's visual by turning him into Wolverine with a bloody look after being shot twice. Such stunning design left fans in awe, especially when the output looks very similar to Jackman.

The fan edit also blessed LaBeouf with a part of the original costume, with his claws coming out of a gloved hand.

BossLogic posted the fan art alongside the caption, "Shia LaBeouf as Iceman... All honesty tho I think I just designed a @thehughjackman." [sic]

The graphic illustration currently has 74,000 likes, and it earned praises from netizens and fans.

One netizen said, "He'd be a great wolverine. He can play any role idc what anyone thinks. Carried Tax Collector as Creeper."

"Hugh jackman is the best wolverine I cannot imagine anybody else making the role after him," another one wrote before she finally accepted that LaBeouf is a great fit, too.

"I thought it was @zacefron first glance. He'd be my choice for Wolverine. Plus the Greatest Showman handoff at the end would double as passing the baton," another one suggested.

Last year, Jackman went back to Broadway to star in "The Music Man." Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the revival's launch has been moved to October 2020.

Meanwhile, LaBeouf went all-in for his role in "The Tax Collector" by having his entire chest tattooed.

