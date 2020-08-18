Miley Cyrus Net Worth: Did Her Split With Liam Hemsworth Affect Her Wealth?

Miley Cyrus' net worth has been making her fans scream. But now that she is alone again, how does it affect her value?

Fans know how "in demand" Miley has always been in the entertainment industry. Whether it is on film or music projects, she can stand on her own.

However, her recent breakup with Cody Simpson made her followers question whether those heartbreaks dented her finances, especially since she invested a lot in the relationship.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker is rich enough to make it to the Forbes Celebrity 100 list numerous times since her "Hannah Montana" days. Since then, her earnings have only continuously grown.

In 2017, she reportedly had an estimated net worth of $200 million. Even after she split from Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, Republic World reported that her net worth remained unharmed.

Fortunately, the former lovers' divorce procedure did not become a burden to them, as financials were not heavily involved during the process. Multiple reports also disclosed that Liam and Miley decided not to put financial troubles on each other after their separation.

However, as of writing, Celebrity Net Worth reported that Miley Cyrus' net worth for this year plummeted to $160 million.

Why Did Miley Cyrus' Net Worth Drop?

Miley has not divulged the reason as to why her net worth decreased over time or where the $40 million went. But it is worth noting that she underwent surgical procedures these past few years and even sold some of her properties.

In February 2020, Miley sparked concerns after silently selling her pad in Malibu for almost half of its original price. Her fans thought that time that the singer might be facing financial struggles after her divorce from Liam.

According to records, Miley bought the contemporary two-story pad for $2.5 million in 2016. However, she sold it for only $1.7 million -- an almost $1 million loss!

In June 2019, Miley processed the paperwork and requested a permit to renovate it. According to the report, she paid additional fees for the permit so that the excavation and drilling would be pushed through. Unfortunately, the renovation was delayed after the couple agreed to divorce.

Miley's plans on rebuilding came after the two-plus acres asset got burned down due to the Woolsey fire in Malibu in November 2018. The fire incident explains why the price dropped so much that it almost broke her pocket.

Furthermore, she cashed out thousands -- or millions -- to treat her vocal cords.

Last year, People confirmed that she underwent surgery following the news of her reported tonsilitis that got her hospitalized in October 2019.

Cyrus' attending physician discovered that there was also an underlying problem with her vocal cords, thereby recommending her to undergo surgery before the end of the year.

Due to these sudden occurrences, she put her plans on hold, preventing herself from earning more through new albums and concerts.

She is still a young and talented artist, so Miley Cyrus' net worth will surely recover soon.

