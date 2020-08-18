COVID-19 Scare: Kim Kardashian Gets Super Worried About 'So Sick' Khloe Kardashian

The new episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" sparked another scandal and controversy involving the famous family.

One of the highlights of the show's second half for Season 18 was Khloe Kardashian's COVID-19 scare.

Did Khloe Kardashian Test Positive for Coronavirus?

Airing this September 17, the teaser of the upcoming "KUWTK" episode showed the Good America founder having herself swabbed for coronavirus.

"Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus," Scott Disick mentioned.

In the next footage, Kim Kardashian expressed her concern over her sister's health.

"I'm super worried that Khloé is so sick," Kim said before the teaser cut to the 36-year-old Kardashian coughing pretty hard in bed.

Furthermore, the KKW Beauty owner was heard explaining to her husband, Kanye West, that they have to get out to Paris before lockdown.

"We're gonna have to leave Kourtney!" Kim exclaimed.

Back in May, Kylie Jenner hinted that someone "close to home" has tested positive for COVID-19.

Although she did not provide further details, the upcoming "KUWTK" episode will touch on the ways that the family has been affected and has coped up with the pandemic.

To recall, the long-running reality show was in the middle of filming their 18th season when the global pandemic struck.

Kim Kardashian revealed that the cast and crew of the show have to observe government-mandated protocols, so they were forced to film themselves "using iPhones and tripods."

Will Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Give Their Relationship Another Shot?

Apart from Khloe's coronavirus scare, the new episode will also delve into her complicated relationship with her baby's daddy Tristan Thompson.

"Why couldn't you be that when we were together?" Khloe asked the Canadian NBA player.

Back in April, it was reported that the duo are quarantining together alongside their daughter True.

"Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she's not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now," a source told US Weekly.

They even celebrated their daughter's second birthday in Khloe's Los Angeles estate.

Scott Disick's Trust Issues With the Kardashians

The teaser video also featured Kourtney kardashian's ex-husband explaining the reason why he voluntarily entered a Colorado treatment center in April.

"There couldn't have been a bigger betrayal," the 37-year-old socialite mentioned.

He also accused someone of betraying him and leaking the information to the media.

"She leaked me being there to the press," Disick told some of the family members on a Zoom call. "I don't trust anybody here."

It was reported that last April 28, the media personality checked himself into a facility to deal with "past traumas," which involves the death of his parents and her rocky relationship with the Poosh founder.

However, on May 4, a photo of him checking out of the luxury addiction treatment center leaked online.

Following this, the "Flip it Like Disick" host planned to file legal action over the leaked photo due to invasion of privacy.

"We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," Disick's lawyer Marty Singer stated.

READ MORE: Madonna Gets Wild in 62nd Birthday Bash in Jamaica [SEE PHOTOS]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles