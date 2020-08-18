Sussexes Canceled: Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Never Be Welcome Back in UK

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell announcement to step down as senior royals earlier this year, people expressed mixed reactions. Some supported the royal couple's decision, while others criticized them for abandoning their duties.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been in hot waters. They faced criticism for spending taxpayers' money for their Frogmore Cottage renovation and leaving it after two years. They were also slammed for allegedly keeping the Royal Family "blindsided" with their decision.

After completing their final royal engagements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew back to Canada, where they spent the holidays with their one-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But after officially cutting ties with the Royal Family in April 2020, the Sussexes made a sneaky move to Meghan's native city in Los Angeles. They stayed in the $19 million rented mansions owned by Tyler Perry and have participated in some philanthropic efforts to help the residents affected by the coronavirus global pandemic.

Four months after their big move to L.A, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to their "ever after home" in Santa Barbara. According to reports, the $14.6 million mansion boast nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom and other amenities fit for royals.

But even if they are now miles away from the Royal Family, controversies are still following the Sussexes. Because of this, a fellow aristocrat believes that the couple will no longer be welcome in the United Kingdom after creating such a scandal in the royal world.

Speaking to Fox News, Lady Colin Campbell said that while she is rooting for the 39-year-old former "Suits" actress, she thinks the people of the U.K. might have harsh treatment to the Sussexes should they decide to visit Prince Harry's homeland.

"I have said all along, and I still say, I am rooting for Meghan," the 70-year-old Jamaican-born British aristocrat said.

"Because I still see where, because of her natural gifts, if she gets her act together, she could still do so much good for people all over the world," she added.

Lady C claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have damaged their reputation so bad, that it will be difficult for the couple to redeem themselves to the British people.

"I try not to show them at their worst, and I also try to show what their possibilities were and could be. I think they have damaged themselves very badly. I think there will be a very difficult way forward, no matter what the way is," Lady C said.

"I think if they try to come back to this country, they will not be welcomed," she added.

The author of "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" said that if the couple would not have a successful life ni L.A., things may be a little different.

"I think there is a distinct possibility if they don't make their great fortune that they were hoping to make in Hollywood, they're going to have to move on somewhere else," Lady C continued.

