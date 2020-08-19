Old Tweet Reveals How Ellen DeGeneres Takes Pride in Making Employees Cry

Ellen DeGeneres is known for giving away prizes and surprises on her 17-year-old namesake show. But behind the "be kind" campaign she is promoting on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she was still accused of being mean and tolerating toxic work culture and sexual misconduct.

Just recently, an unearthed Tweet revealed that the 62-year-old talk show queen is fond of making her employees cry and even take pride in doing it. However, it turns out that Ellen is talking about feeling good when she makes employees cry with tears of joy.

On Tuesday, Ellen's Tweet from way back 2009 resurfaces the social media platform amid the left and right accusations against her toxic work environment.

In the June 6, 2009 tweet, Ellen DeGeneres wrote: "I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today's show. Honestly, it felt good."

I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show. Honestly, it felt good. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 5, 2009



While this short Tweet could have exposed the truth behind how she treats her employees, t turns out that Ellen is talking about episode 6107 from the show's Season 6 in 2009.

In the said episode, Ellen surprised one of her staff, Jeannie Klisiewics, with an incredible gift even if there is no occasion.

Jeanie is one of the show's biggest fans who always join the contests in the hopes of winning a prize and meet Ellen. But she had no luck over the years.

One day, Ellen called her to tell that she had not won anything but invited her to the studio. During her first appearance, Ellen offered Jeanie a job as a receptionist after years of writing to Ellen.

Since then, Jeanie had become a huge part of the show and did not only act as a receptionist but also appeared in several episodes in remote locations.

In the 2009 episode, Ellen commends Jeanie's hard work and making both guests and fellow employees feel good whenever she sees them. The hard-working employee could not help but shed a tear over the praised and almost lost her self when Ellen gave her an all-expense-paid cruise trip as her reward.

The unearthed clip came after Ellen DeGeneres hosted a virtual meeting with over 200 employees of the show. During the meeting, Ellen apologized to the staff for the alleged toxic work environment and vowed to change the culture.

She also confirmed firing the three show executives, namely Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman, after being involved in sexual misconduct allegations.

Ellen attempted to explain the employees her "bad days" and linked it to her introverted personality. She understands how being introvert could sometimes be misunderstood as mean and vows to change it moving forward.

Ellen also debunks the rumors that employees and guests are not allowed to make any eye-contact with her.

"I don't know where it started. Please talk to me. Look me in the eye," Ellen said, adding that the rumor was insane.

"It's crazy, just not true, I don't know how it started. [It's] not who I am," she added.

The alleged "no eye contact rule" sparked after former producer Neil Breed told "Page Six" that he was instructed not to make contact with the host when she is around the studio.

