British Effect: Meghan Markle Already Ridiculed By California Staff?

Meghan Markle heartbreak: In the UK, she's not the most respected person in the royal household, and even in her mansion, her staff mocks her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent just two years in the UK after getting married before they headed to North America for their voluntary exile.

But even in those two years living in another country with a whole different accent, it has been reported that Meghan Markle has developed a British pronunciation and vocabulary, and her staff gets a right kick out of it.

In a report by The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex's new staff at her Montecito mansion "do impressions" of her.

A tipster spilled the beans to the publication that "Meghan was the all-American girl before she met Harry, but since living in the UK, she's adopted certain phrases."

"Her staff think it's amusing to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms. She's often heard saying, 'Oh dahling,' to people at home."

The staff reportedly "have a giggle" about it, and "they do impressions of her but only in a light-hearted way" as "it's funny to them."

But Meghan Markle might be the only one getting mocked, as her husband Prince Harry, a full-blooded British, is not on the receiving end of some jokes and mockery.

"The staff there love to hear Harry's accent too. They adore him. He's very well-mannered, and the staff was shocked by how down-to-earth he is like a royal," the tipster said.

"He just wants to live a normal life now in California and enjoy family time."

While the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex has mixed up her British vocabulary in her lingo, the Duke will also be following suit by picking up some American words, as per the grapevine.

"No doubt, he'll start to pick up Americanisms soon and will be asking staff to take out the trash."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their 15-month-old baby Archie moved into an exclusive enclave in Montecito just about six weeks ago, about 95 miles away from Los Angeles.

Their home features nine bedrooms, sixteen bathrooms, a children's playground, and a swimming pool.

After staying there with Archie since March, the parents-of-one have reportedly planned to settle in the Los Angeles area. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, "They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy."

The unnamed source further added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never intended to stay in Los Angeles, but saw that it was an excellent place to temporarily stay in a while arriving in the US as the Duchess' mom, Doria Ragland, lives there.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have already started decorating their permanent home to suit their taste.

The 35-year-old Duke gave the viewers of the Invictus Games athletes a heartwarming speech and a glimpse of the home he shares with Meghan.

He also told the athletes how they were starting to think of colors to paint their walls.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be taking cautions, as their luxury mansion lies in the heart of California's earthquake, wildfires, and mudslides.

