Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew Banned on Netflix's 'The Crown?'

Royal fans have seen movies and TV series inspired by the British Royal Family, but Netflix's "The Crown" surely rocked them all.

As the hit series gear wrapping up the production for its much-awaited 4th season, the show's creator Peter Morgan spills the tea on some intriguing factors, including why some of the most controversial royals of the year will never appear on the "The Crown."

In previous interviews, Morgan stood firm that the six-season series will never cover current events, including the dramatic royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," Morgan said today's controversial characters like the Sussexes and Prince Andrew are off-limits since their story still unfold and still clueless how each royal's current journey will end.

Morgan explained that he is not comfortable telling current event stories as it loses the dramatic impact of the story.

"I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance," Morgan said.

He explained that time would tell which events will be instantly forgotten and which will stick to have a relevant and long-lasting effect on history.

Morgan said that he is particularly limiting himself from covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal journey, as well as Prince Andrew's involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"I don't know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear," he added.

"The Crown" creator explained that he is just trying to avoid telling the story in a journalistic approach since there are now tons of journalists writing about the top three controversial royals.

"To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective, and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor. Once something has a metaphorical possibility, it can then become interesting," Morgan continued.

Royal Feedbacks

Aside from research, Morgan also met with some people who worked at the Buckingham Palace and still connected within the royal circle. While Morgan briefs them on to expect each season, he revealed that the meeting was purely informal but ended up geting juicy details from his sources.

When it comes to feedback, some of the royal aides are very open to telling him whether they enjoyed a particular part of the season or were disappointed in some portrayals. But instead of seeing it as the aide's feedback, Morgan assumes that "other people" gave such comment, which could probably be some members of the Royal Family.

While loyal viewers of "The Crown" are just waiting for the final announcement on the release of Season 4, which will now introduce the character of Princess Diana, the show's 5th installment will have postponed filming won't hit Netflix until 2022.

READ MORE: Sussexes Canceled: Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Never Be Welcome Back in UK

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles