Kristen Dunst Ruined Kanye West 2020 Presidential Bid With JUST One Question

Kanye West's 2020 Presidential dreams continue, and so is the drama surrounding his campaign.

Since announcing his presidential bid on the 4th of July, Kanye received massive backlash and controversies involving his dreams to secure the highest office in the White House.

It could be recalled that when the 43-year-old rapper kicked off his presidential campaign last July, it sparked tons of controversy, mostly involving his wife, Kim Kardashian and their family.

Following the controversial South Carolina campaign rally, Kanye West had a massive Twitter rant breakdown exposing some dirt on his marriage and even trolling his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Kanye's wife labelled these unfortunate events as one of Kanye's "bipolar episodes" and attempted to salvage their relationship through a seven-day Caribbean trip together with their kids.

The rapper recently went back from his family trip with sources saying that he feels refreshed and already in a good place after his alleged mental health breakdown.

Kanye 2020 Vision Poster

However, the "Yeezy" founder's presidential bid is once again in hot waters after actress Kirsten Dunst seems to have been dragged off his campaign.

On Thursday, Kanye West uploaded a photo of his 2020 presidential vision campaign poster and captioned it with #2020VISION."

The poster is composed of collage photos of 13 individuals (celebrities, activist, and other public figures) alternating with his "Kanye 2020 Vision" campaign logo. The poster immediately sparked controversy, particularly for one celebrity image.

The first image you'll see on the poster is a familiar face because it is no other than "Spider-Man" actress Kirsten Dunst.

Because of this, the puzzled 38-year-old actress felt the need to speak publicly as her image appeared on a presidential campaign poster.

Kirsten savagely ruined Kanye's presidential dream by asking him burning questions regarding the poster.

"What's the message here, and why am I apart of it, (sic)" Kirsten wrote with a shrug emoji, directly replying to Kanye's tweet.

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? ‍️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, according to "People," Dunst's photo was taken from a 2002 Vanity Fair profile.

The news outlet also reported that Vogue editor Anna Wintour, whose photo is used on the upper left part of the poster, also distanced herself from Kanye's campaign.

Dunst and Wintour's representative said that both personalities did not agree for their images to be used on Kanye's campaign poster.

Twitter Reacts

Twitter users were also confused about how both personalities landed on Kanye's campaign poster.

"I was like, wait, is that Kirsten Dunst and Anna Wintour? How did he get that clearance?" one Twitter user wrote.

"What the f*ck does Kirsten Dunst have to do with your already unsuccessful presidential run?" another one added.

What the fuck does Kirsten Dunst have to do with your already unsuccessful presidential run? pic.twitter.com/6Ese1ooyAo — Sassbox Grand Supreme (@MissSassbox) August 18, 2020

What would Kirsten Dunst's role be in your cabinet? — V (@herroconhache) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, some Twitter users likened the use of Dunst's photo to Kanye's 2016 feud with Taylor Swift, where Kim Kardashian filmed their phone conversation and released it on the public without her permission.

As of writing Kanye or anyone from his campaign team has yet to respond to Dunst's question nor explain the unauthorized use of Dunst and Wintour's photos on the poster.

It is also unknown if the other personalities images used in the campaign poster agreed to be a part of his campaign materials.

READ MORE: Scott Disick Get Flirty With Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Pic

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles