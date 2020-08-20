Jennifer Aniston Shock: Scheana Shay Confesses 'Little Throuple' With John Mayer After Breakup With Jen

John Mayer is in hot water after "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay made a shocking confession about their dirty little secret.

In her recent interview with ACTIONPARK MEDIA's Flashback Podcast, the 35-year-old reality star shared that she and the four-time Grammy Award winner were once a "throuple" after his split with Jennifer Anniston.

She began by recalling the first time she met the crooner and the "Friends" star in 2018 at Grand Havana Room.

At that time, Shay was working as a bartender and cocktail waitress at Mayer's birthday party. One of the attendees in the event was his then-girlfriend, Jennifer.

"I'm working this party, and I end up getting wasted with them," she detailed. "Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot ... I walked Jennifer to the bathroom at one point and then they invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party."

Scheana recalled that she never made it to Aniston's home because she was "too drunk" to drive; however, Shay claimed that the 42-year-old singer returned to the club to get her number after a few weeks following his split with Aniston.

To recall, Mayer and Aniston had an on-and-off relationship from 2008 to 2009. There were rumors that his 2009 track "Heartbreak Warfare" was for the "Horrible Bosses" actress, while it has been claimed that Jen dumped John for tweeting too much.

Scheana Shay also revealed that she and her housemate Stacie "the Bartender" Adams from "The Hills'' would often visit John Mayer in his home, as they had a "little throuple."

"This went on for about six months, that we hung out. It just became kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention," Shay added.

However, Scheana admitted that she got "a little jealous" of Adams after she found out that the Connecticut-born crooner "liked her" more.

Scheana Shay Got Fired Because of John Mayer

According to Shay, her relationship with Mayer almost got her into trouble after she was fired from the Grand Havana Room

It came after one of their coworkers overheard her and "The Hills" alum talking about their "throuple" relationship with the singer.

One of the company rules is that employees were not allowed to "fraternize" with its members, but Mayer was a New York member at the time.

Furthermore, the reality star told Mayer about the incident and cleared her name that she "never told a single soul" about her connection to him.

The aspiring actress ended up getting a new job at the Villa Blanca -- a posh Mediterranean restaurant in Beverly Hills, which was owned by British restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump.

"So if it wasn't for John Mayer, I wouldn't be on Vanderpump Rules," Shay said.

John Mayer Called Scheana Shay "Delusional"

According to previous reports, Mayer dumped the "Vanderpump Rules" star after he accused her of being too public about their fling.

However, a source from E! News revealed the singer never dated Shay and said that she was "delusional."

"Scheana's delusional. John's laughed off all of this," the insider shared.

