Ellen Degeneres Concedes To Toxic Scandal, Forced To Be Generous?

Ellen DeGeneres may not have admitted to her own mistake when she apologized to her irate staff, but action speaks louder than words.

A new report has it that the host is planning to increase the perks of her employees following all the "toxic" claims thrown at her and her namesake show.

Will it be a case of too little, too late? After all, the scandal has been going on now for months, blowing up into a full investigation that is still inconclusive. Other celebrities have also joined in the fray, some defending the host while others are adding fuel the fire.

As the issue continues to drag Ellen DeGeneres did her best to stay quiet as if she was unaffected. However, she ultimately gave in and issued an apology through a letter. While that is better than nothing, she received criticisms for allegedly pointing the blame at others and not taking responsibility.

She framed her apology as if she did not know anything about what is happening behind the camera and as if she's not one of the main perpetrators. Naturally, it was not enough.

Ellen tried again just a few days back from today, through a video call to her employees. One of those present in the call said that it was apparent the host was trying, as Ellen said that she is sorry if anyone felt she has purposely hurt their feelings.

While the investigation continues, Page Six reported that Ellen DeGeneres is planning to give her employees better benefits as they work for her.

"We're told staffers will receive increased paid time off-an additional five days to what they were already receiving, which we're told varies-and generous medical leave policy," the news outlet wrote.

Had this been in a normal workplace, this is a sure win for the employees. After all, one of the complaints was that they did not have proper leaves, and they were essentially salving while also being subjected to racist behaviors.

Given Ellen DeGeneres' wealth, this would naturally be a cause for more criticisms to be thrown at her. That is, is she bribing her way out of this situation?

Executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly were the ones who delivered the news on Monday. Page Six learned that the executives and Ellen felt strong about giving this bonus because the employees have always worked so hard. They produce more than 170 shows per year, after all.

This is not only a sign that the show truly is not going anywhere despite the big scandal, as Lassner already previously said. It is also a sign that maybe, Ellen is finally listening to what is being said about her.

Granted, this move might infuriate more workers instead of delighting them, but who would deny it's great to have additional perks? More so when the world is currently in a pandemic and income for most is quite uncertain.

It remains to be seen whether this is the start of the scandal just fading away. If it does, then Ellen is one lucky lady. Being called fake every day -- apart from being racist, mean, and toxic -- is not something someone can easily brush away.

Page Six also learned that contrary to popular opinion, the morale on the set is improving as staff see Ellen trying to win them back. The rehearsals of DeGeneres' spinoff show "Ellen's Game of Games" has resumed. The host herself will be returning to set next week, and all the staff want to move on from the drama, a source added.

