Kendall Jenner Gets EXTRA FLIRTY With Devin Booker in PDA-Packed Beach Trip

Kendall Jenner bares it all. Well, almost.

On a date with her alleged new boyfriend Devin Booker, Kendall made sure it is not only her companion who would be taking a second look.

If anyone can take a second look (not that there's a lot of people), only one can get up close and personal: Booker, the lucky guy.

The two were so engrossed with each other that a photo even showed them getting a tad too frisky. But who cares, right? It's the pandemic, the least people can do is live and let live.

Kendall Jenner Stuns in Pink String Bikini

The rumored couple all but confirmed it when they were spotted on a beach trip in Malibu on Tuesday with some of Booker's friends.

Even if it was not a particular date, the two did have some PDA-filled moments, enough to say that Kendall Jenner is not just some platonic friend of Devin Booker who tagged along the trip.

Maybe it is not yet time to ask whether they are together or not. Instead, fans can focus on how great Kendall looked in her very skimpy two-piece swimsuit. It was in a cute pink shade, not some color that looks obnoxiously flirty like black and red.

It may be skimpy, but it showed off a high, fit body. Her toned stomach and long legs made it clear that she probably works out like there is no tomorrow.

The string bottom was tied high on her hips, so it showed off the maximum amount of skin from her inner thigh down to her feet. Kendall toned down her look a bit by placing a baseball hat atop her head.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker PDA in Malibu

With a skimpy number like that and a body that certainly needs to be shown, it is no wonder that Booker probably cannot focus on his friends alone. He took some time to spend time with the model behind some stairs.

Some paparazzi were able to get shots of them, even though it was apparent that they wanted some privacy.

At one point, it can be seen that Booker was almost kissing Kendall Jenner's cleavage while laying almost atop her. The two cannot keep each other's hands off each other.

When Booker went back to his friends, Kendall looked on with Booker's dog. There were also snaps of her playing around in the sand while catching some fireworks.

Looks like Devin Booker is still taking W’s off the court as he was seen getting cozy with Kendall Jenner. pic.twitter.com/BDT19E1l4O — Ball Town (@balltownglory) August 20, 2020

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Together or Not?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are yet to confirm their relationship status. But should they even?

Kendal and Devin were first rumored to be together when they were spotted out in April. The rumor mill became so much more intense when they went to Sedona, Arizona together.

The Malibu beach trip is likely to fuel the rumors even more. In fact, there might be no more need for an actual confirmation seeing how transparent they are in showing their adoration for each other.

Whether they eventually will confirm or deny their relationship, it is their call. However, seeing some people enjoy the beach while the pandemic rages on gives a tinge of hope that one day, people can all be back to the sands and frolick around with their special someone, too.

