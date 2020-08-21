Jennifer Garner Revelation: Actress' Backup Plan Was Bradley Cooper All Along?

Despite the numerous difficulties she encountered in the past couple of years, Jennifer Garner is living her best life.

The mom-of-three is not only an actress but is also an aspiring TV chef. Despite her public divorce to Ben Affleck and recent breakup with tech CEO John Miller, Jennifer Garner is doing just fine.

When news of her fresh breakup surfaced, she was immediately spotted with her "Alias" co-star Bradley Cooper having an intimate beach day with his daughter.

TMZ was able to get pictures of the trio in Malibu beach, and fans can't help but root for them to become a couple officially. After all, Cooper had only split from Irina Shayk last year.

Amid the "dating" rumors, Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper claim that they're just friends.

Looking at them together made many think they looked "relationship official," because not only they have been friends for years, they have often spent time together with their significant others in tow.

When news of Garner's breakup became public, it sparked rumors that the reason could be because of her and Cooper's love affair.

That same day, a source told Page Six that both A-listers are not an item.

"Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper are friends and have been forever." The source added there's no truth "to anything else" that's been going around.

With the two "pals" single, fans are petitioning for them to be together officially.

And whether or not Garner and Cooper are flat-out denying anything romantic going on between them, fans believe the two are end-game in real life and even on the characters on the show.

Kate Bowler tweeted, "I have spent at least 100 hours of my life re-watching 'Alias' episodes as Jennifer Garner mastered laser evasion, running in wigs, and Farsi. And keeping Bradley Cooper as her backup plan."

Responses to her tweet do not say about Garner and Cooper's relationship. Still, in some universe, somewhere, Sydney Bristow and Will Tippin are living happily ever after.

Speaking in front of the American Cinematheque Awards in 2018 to honor Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner shared their friendship's timeline to the audience.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the "13 Going on 30" actress took the "Hangover" actor home and made him dinner, and up to this day, she's still making him dinner.

"There is something about people who are the same in success and failure that makes us love them," Garner said. "Tell us, we know the very heart of them. I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper."

For seven years, Garner and Cooper worked together on the show "Alias," long before her marriage to Affleck ended.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Garner expressed that Ben Affleck is "the love of [my] life."

"I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him," following their split in 2016. "And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again."

She added, "You can't have these three and babies so much of what we had. He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?"

Jennifer Garner described Ben Affleck as "the most brilliant person in any room," and the most "charismatic and generous" man she has ever known.

Unfortunately for Garner, Affleck is already seeing Ana de Armas and they seem to be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

